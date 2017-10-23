University Enters Partnership With FOX

The University of New Haven and FOX61, the Connecticut Fox affiliate, announced today that the television station will open a news bureau on the university’s main campus.

The new partnership will connect students in the Communications, Film, and Media Studies Department with FOX61 professionals in a working environment.

“We are excited about the advantages this relationship brings to our students, especially those majoring in communications,” said Steven H. Kaplan, president of the University of New Haven. “It will provide all of our students with an opportunity to observe closely – right on their own campus – how the news is gathered, edited, and broadcast.”

The new FOX61 bureau will cover the I-95 corridor, Southern Connecticut, and the shoreline in an effort to continue their reach to the entire state. The FOX61 news team will report daily from the bureau.

“FOX61 is very proud to be partnering with the University of New Haven,” said Jon Hitchcock, vice president and general manager of FOX61 and WCCT/CW Television. “Our partnership reinforces our commitment to our viewers in the southern tier of the state and provides an authentic learning experience for students pursuing an education in the field of journalism and communications.”

“The more exposure our students have to the real world of 24-7 news, the better their preparation for jobs after graduation will be,” said Thomas Garrett, chair of the Communications, Film, and Media Studies Department. “The FOX61 partnership will offer many advantages not only to journalism students and students interested in the technical aspects of television and film but also to students in majors which rely on communications, such as political science, music, entrepreneurship, business, and more.”

FOX61 and WTIC-TV, are multi-platform statewide news organizations owned by Tribune Media.