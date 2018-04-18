UNHPD Issues Safety Warning for North Campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

University of New Haven Police Chief Tracey Mooney issued a warning to the campus community via email Wednesday night. In the past few weeks, there has been an increase in unlawful acts in the area between North Campus and Main Campus.

There have been three thefts in the North Campus parking lot and Charger Gymnasium. There were also reports of an unidentified man inappropriately touching students on the walk between North and Main Campus. In both cases, the suspect approached the student on foot and then fled the area. The suspect is described as a white male teenager, approximately 18 years old, 5’5” – 5’6” tall, thin build wearing a hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

UNHPD, West Haven Police, and private security have increased patrol in the area, according to Mooney’s email.

Student and staff are reminded to: