UNHPD Issues Safety Warning for North Campus

Glenn Rohrbacker, Editor in Chief
April 18, 2018

University of New Haven Police Chief Tracey Mooney issued a warning to the campus community via email Wednesday night. In the past few weeks, there has been an increase in unlawful acts in the area between North Campus and Main Campus.

There have been three thefts in the North Campus parking lot and Charger Gymnasium. There were also reports of an unidentified man inappropriately touching students on the walk between North and Main Campus. In both cases, the suspect approached the student on foot and then fled the area. The suspect is described as a white male teenager, approximately 18 years old, 5’5” – 5’6” tall, thin build wearing a hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

UNHPD, West Haven Police, and private security have increased patrol in the area, according to Mooney’s email.

Student and staff are reminded to:

  • Call UNHPD 203-932-7070if they observe suspicious persons or activity
  • Call 911if they witness a crime in progress
  • Walk in groups whenever possible and used well-established routes between campuses
  • Take advantage of Courtesy Van services between campuses
  • Courtesy Van service operates until midnight 7 days a week
  • If you feel uncomfortable walking between campuses after midnightplease CALL UNHPD 203-932-7014 and a police escort will be provided

