St. Baldrick’s Raises Over $2,000

The university raised just over $2,424 for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation on Thursday, Mar. 28. One person shaved his head and ten donated hair for the cause in the Bartels Fireplace Lounge.

The foundation is a national organization that, according to their website, “exists to change these realities,” for pediatric cancer patients and their families.The foundation was created after the first St. Baldrick’s event in New York raised $104,000, according to their website, and grew quickly, with 402 participating St. Baldrick’s events in 2007.

Michaela Reilly, a junior criminal justice and psychology major, worked as the lead coordinator for the event’s second year. It is put on by Love Your Melon, a university club that sells beanies to raise money for pediatric cancer.

The Fireplace Lounge was decorated with balloons and signs that encouraged students to donate and cut their hair for the cause. The table was also adorned with gift baskets donated by some of the Greek life organizations on campus.

In total, the event brought in 40 inches of hair to be donated for pediatric cancer patients. Individuals needed to raise a minimum of $50 to participate, and either shave or cut their hair.

“Everyone is always so supportive and the kids love seeing all these big people get their hair cut and be like them, and that’s definitely something that strikes my heart,” said Reilly.

St. Baldrick’s is just one of the things that Love Your Melon does on campus to help children with cancer. Reilly said her favorite part is actually the superhero days, where pediatric cancer “survivors or battlers,” as Reilly calls them, can come to the university. Reilly described these as “like small make-a-wish days.”