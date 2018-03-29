Spring Weekend Lineup Includes A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Cheat Codes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

SCOPE announced that this year’s Spring Weekend will feature comedians Chris DiStefano and Nicole Byer, and musical guests Cheat Codes and A-Boogie wit da Hoodie.

The weekend will kick off with a concert performance by A-Boogie at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 27, in the Beckerman Recreation Center, followed by an after-party with DJ trio Cheat Codes.

Saturday will include a 90s theme carnival beginning at 2 p.m. in the North Campus parking lot, and then, at 7:30 p.m., students can enjoy the comedy stylings of DiStefano and Byer in the Beckerman Recreation Center.

The weekend will conclude with a “drive-in” screening of Thor: Ragnarok at 8 p.m. on Sunday in the Bixler/Gerber Quad.

“I am very excited to hear that A-Boogie is coming for Spring Weekend,” said Ashley Lindo, a sophomore forensic science major. “I feel that this is the first time students’ voices are finally making a difference.”

The spirit & traditions committee head, Joanne Yeung, said the process of deciding acts booked at the university begins with the students. SCOPE sends out a survey asking students to suggest artists. The surveys are reviewed by the Executive board, whose members create a list of possible artists.

“The three media heads, the president, the vice president, and the president of finance, and also Colleen [Kazar] our advisor, they make the final decision,” said Yeung. “ But, the whole campus does have a say in who we do get.”

SCOPE president Nicole Langlois said this is the most excited reaction she has seen.

Tickets for the concert are on sale from 7 a.m. Monday April 2 until 11:59 p.m. Friday April 6. Tickets are free for full time undergraduate and graduate University of New Haven students and are distributed on a first come, first serve basis. Guest tickets are $10.