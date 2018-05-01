SCOPE: ABoogie Breached Contract, Currently Negotiating

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Friday, the Charger Bulletin reported that Spring Weekend artist ABoogie may have been in violation of his contract after showing up an hour after he was supposed to take the stage. In an email to students Tuesday, SCOPE confirmed that the rapper committed a “blatant breach of contract” and has since addressed it with his management.

University officials are currently negotiating a final price with ABoogie’s management for his 15-minute performance.

ABoogie signed a contract to perform a 60 minute show from 8:00pm-9:00pm on Friday, April 27, according to the email.

“As the start time of the concert approached, ABoogie’s management could not give us an accurate time for ABoogie’s arrival to the University of New Haven,” SCOPE wrote.

As the artist performed on stage, he explained to students in the audience that he was tired and needed sleep, therefore delaying his arrival to West Haven, Conn.

“We adjusted the start time for the concert to best accommodate ABoogie,” the email read.

There was only so much wiggle room to move ABoogie’s performance, as the second artist, Cheat Codes, was scheduled to perform beginning at 9:20 p.m., according to their contract with SCOPE.

“When ABoogie finally arrived at 9:00pm, the option was either perform for 15 minutes, or not at all,” SCOPE wrote. “We decided it would be best to have him perform for a short period of time rather than not at all.”