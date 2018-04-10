MENU

President Kaplan on Diversity in University Faculty

Glenn Rohrbacker, Editor in Chief
April 10, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






University of New Haven President Steven H. Kaplan said in an interview last week that he is aware of the lack of diversity in the university’s faculty and is looking for way to improve.

“For me, both faculty and staff are critical in terms of having a diverse employee base, but it’s even more critical with faculty, because that’s where students engage the most,” Kaplan said.

In January, the Charger Bulletin reported on the makeup of the university faculty, which showed that 76.38 percent of all employees are white, according to data compiled by the IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access) Council. The second-highest classification of ethnicity was Hispanic at 7.4 percent. Of all employees at the University there is only 1 Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, who is among administration, and only 2.61 percent of all faculty are Asian.

Kaplan said that Provost Dan May and Vice President of Human Resources, Title IX Coordinator & Diversity Officer Caroline Koziatek have been meeting with deans and management of each college to discuss hiring practices aimed at collecting a more diverse base. He said that there has been improvement in some departments, and others not as much, noting that some fields, especially in STEM, don’t have adequate representation.

In a fall semester open forum, Kaplan said the university was having trouble attracting diverse applicants.

“The biggest challenge is not hiring people of diverse backgrounds, it’s getting them into the applicant pool,” he said at the forum.

I know that in the time I’ve been here, diversity in terms of gender, race, ethnicity, has increased. It’s not where it needs to be. And I’m the first to admit that I’m not happy with where we are.”

— President Steven Kaplan

While Kaplan realizes the need to improve in this area, he said that there have already been improvements in recent years.

“I know that in the time I’ve been here, diversity in terms of gender, race, ethnicity, has increased,” he said. “It’s not where it needs to be. And I’m the first to admit that I’m not happy with where we are.

“Are we doing as much as we can?” Kaplan said. “Yes and no, because you can never do enough.”

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • President Kaplan on Diversity in University Faculty

    Campus News and Events

    New Policy Changes Scope of Double Majors

  • President Kaplan on Diversity in University Faculty

    Campus News and Events

    Champion Racer to Keynote Women’s Leadership Conference

  • President Kaplan on Diversity in University Faculty

    Campus News and Events

    The Money Behind Athletics and Where it Goes

  • President Kaplan on Diversity in University Faculty

    Campus News and Events

    Conn. Residents Call for Change in March for Our Lives

  • President Kaplan on Diversity in University Faculty

    Campus News and Events

    A Look Ahead at March for Our Lives in CT

  • President Kaplan on Diversity in University Faculty

    Campus News and Events

    New Course to Focus on Police Communication

  • President Kaplan on Diversity in University Faculty

    Campus News and Events

    Students Talk About Their On-Campus Living Experience

  • President Kaplan on Diversity in University Faculty

    Campus News and Events

    Dodds & Kaplan Hall Evacuated Due to Gas Smell

  • President Kaplan on Diversity in University Faculty

    Campus News and Events

    Kaplan: University Will Not Penalize Student Protestors

  • President Kaplan on Diversity in University Faculty

    Campus News and Events

    How to Detect a Fraud Email

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
President Kaplan on Diversity in University Faculty