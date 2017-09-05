New Professor Starts History of African Americans Class

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Jason Jordan, assistant professor of history, takes University of New Haven students on a journey through African American history by teaching the well-desired course “History of African Americans” this semester.

Jordan joins the New Haven community after previously teaching history at the University of Toledo. The drive and willingness of students for the history of African-American’s course attracted Jordan to the University and he hopes to inform students on the importance of African-American history.

The course will be based on lectures and consequent discussions that encourage the students to learn the material, while also learning from one another. With history dating back as far as the 15th century, the course will be packed with information in efforts to include marginalized groups in American history.

Jordan states, “Skirting over African-American history is a mistake. This is a part of the master narrative.”

Jordan indicated that by informing students of African-American history, they will gain a greater sense of why the world is the way it is.

Positive reactions have been evoked from the campus community for the course after finding out it was being offered in the spring of 2017.

Samara Clark, a junior enrolled in the course, says, “When I registered for the History of African Americas course, I expected to finally learn about the history that is always forgotten in this country and to finally learn about my ancestors.”

Clark also said that this course will have a positive impact on her college experience. She says, “I believe this class will continue to open my eyes about the different aspects of this country and the different beliefs that are around. Also, I think that I will have a better understanding of events that occurred that I did not know about.”

When asked about how students may react to the course content considering the racial climate in America today, Jordan responded by saying that students should be aware of what they are getting themselves into and should expect to have uncomfortable conversations which Jordan plans to combat through constructive dialogue.

Jordan hopes to make his presence known on campus not only in the classroom, but within the campus community by hosting events in collaboration with the Myatt Center for Diversity and Inclusion throughout the semester.