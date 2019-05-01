MCM Comes to Alumni Lounge

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

University of New Haven students explored future employment and current internship opportunities in the entertainment industry at the #MCM (Music, Communications, and Marketing ) career expo on Wednesday April 24. The event was hosted by the Career Development Center (CDC).

In the Alumni Lounge, job-seeking students networked with, and gathered information from, representatives from 22 companies in the entertainment industry.

The event was open to all undergraduates, according to Dina Wulinsky, associate director of the Career Development Center. However, the majority of students who attended major in marketing, communication, music, and related academic disciplines.

ESPN, FOX 61, and iHeartMedia were among the 21 Connecticut-based companies at the event. The farthest away company in attendance was a music and sound recording company called bndr Music, which is based in London.

The event’s acronym #MCM stems from the social media hashtag used for man crush monday.

Samantha Pugh, the employer relations coordinator at the CDC, wanted to be creative in naming the event, and give the man crush monday hashtag a new meaning.

“I was kind of trying to figure out what we could do to draw students’ attention to this event,” Pugh said. “Social media is big, and they’ll see ‘#MCM’ and think, ‘Man Crush Monday!’ And they’ll want to come to this event.”

Several alumni also came to the event.

University alumnus Heather Schnabel, ‘14, majored in communications with a concentration in film and television, and she has worked at the Neighborhood Music School (NMS), the largest non-profit community arts organization in Connecticut, for four and half years.

“I saw they had an internship,” she said, “and the rest is history!”

Schnabel, now the digital and graphic design coordinator at NMS, said internships are “definitely workable around a school schedule, there are summer options and academic year options, we’re flexible.”

Meghan Morgan, class of ‘18, majored in music industry and started as an intern at iHeartMedia during her senior year. She is now a full-time employee at, according to the iHeartMedia.