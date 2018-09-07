MENU

Heavy Rains Cause Water Damage

Flooding+between+Gerber+Hall+and+the+Beckerman+Recreation+Center.+
Flooding between Gerber Hall and the Beckerman Recreation Center.

Flooding between Gerber Hall and the Beckerman Recreation Center.

Anna Mercaldi

Anna Mercaldi

Flooding between Gerber Hall and the Beckerman Recreation Center.

Karina Krul, Editor-in-Chief
September 7, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Sept. 6 around 5:30 p.m. the University of New Haven’s main campus sustained water damage in various locations. In an email sent to students by Louis Annino, associate vice president of facilities, four areas of campus were identified as having sustained damage.

The first floor of Gerber Hall and Bucknall Theater, the fourth floor of Dodds Hall, and the lower level of the Peterson Library all experienced damage due to the surge of water. There was also heavy flooding in some parking lots  on campus with water line levels reaching above the axles of most cars.

Senior forensic psychology major, Jessica Struble, was one of the many students parked next to the Beckerman Recreation Center whose car stood in, according to Struble, a foot of water.

“I saw it there and panicked a lot,” she said. “I thought I was going to be stuck there for a while but I needed to get home.”

Struble was eventually able to get off campus despite the flooding, although her car did stall before working.

Aside from the flooding on campus, many local side streets were flooded, causing issues for some commuter students

The office of facilities encourages students who see any additional areas that have clear damage to contact their help desk, extension 7087, or submit a service ticket. Extra facilities staff are currently working to resolve the issues and expedite clean-up procedures.

This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Heavy Rains Cause Water Damage

    Campus News and Events

    University Discontinues Programs with Lyme Academy

  • Heavy Rains Cause Water Damage

    Campus News and Events

    Developers Submit Site Plan for West Haven Outlet Mall

  • Heavy Rains Cause Water Damage

    Campus News and Events

    SCOPE: ABoogie Breached Contract, Currently Negotiating

  • Heavy Rains Cause Water Damage

    Campus News and Events

    Bergami Construction Delayed Due to Parking Rule

  • Heavy Rains Cause Water Damage

    Campus News and Events

    Despite Late Arrival, A Boogie, Cheat Codes Well Received at Spring Concert

  • Heavy Rains Cause Water Damage

    Campus News and Events

    Scholarship Ball Raises $1.8 Million for Students

  • Heavy Rains Cause Water Damage

    #SaveStudentNewsrooms

    #SaveStudentNewsrooms Takes the Country by Storm

  • Heavy Rains Cause Water Damage

    Campus News and Events

    Despite Potential State Weed Law, No Change in School Policy

  • Heavy Rains Cause Water Damage

    Campus News and Events

    President Kaplan on Diversity in University Faculty

  • Heavy Rains Cause Water Damage

    Campus News and Events

    New Policy Changes Scope of Double Majors

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
Heavy Rains Cause Water Damage