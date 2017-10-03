Dodds Hall to Undergo Exterior Renovations

Over the course of the last few years, major renovations have occurred in Dodd’s Hall, most recently a significant renovation on the fourth floor, which houses the forensic science labs. Upgrades included renovations in teaching space, prepping and microscopy labs, and support and office space.

“Better than 35 years old it’s [Dodd’s Hall] at an age where we need to make some significant investments in upgrading the facility,” said Louis C. Annino Jr., associate vice president and chief facilities officer at the University of New Haven.

Over the past two years, the building has seen renovations to three out of four floors. Renovations ranged from lightning upgrades, to interior design changes, to additional investments in mechanical work and air controls, such as air conditioners. There is a future plan in place for the third floor, which includes biology space, and as many can recently see, significant restoration to the building’s exterior.

This is not the first time the exterior of Dodd’s Hall has seen some major work – five years ago the building underwent stabilization work, cracks were found in the bricks curtain walls, the expansion of the brick had created spaces where water was getting through the walls and compromised masonry anchors, Annino explained.

As a result, brick was removed, the building was netted, and temporary waterproofing was put in place to keep the building watertight.

“This work has been done on an annual basis, and this past summer after the inspection was made, the decision that as a part of the phase renovation it was time for us to begin to do some of the repairs to the building exterior,” said Annino.

As a part of the rolling ten-year capital plan, a list is routinely visited every year and there are set priorities based on what the university needs, whether that be academic, residential, or athletic needs, and as Annino explains, often a combination of all of them.

On this plan there is almost $10 million worth of projects that have been continually occurring with investments in academic improvement, athletic work, and student life, such as the new Marketplace renovation. Each year the plan is revisited and the highest priority at the time is decided. Some of the buildings that are considered on an annual basis for renovation work include Maxcy Hall, Harguari, Echlin, and Kaplan.

Inspiration for the upgrades derive from the campus community.

“The changes largely come from faculty and from students,” said Annino.