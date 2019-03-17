Chief Tracy Mooney Retiring After Three Years

Chief Mooney is ready to hang up her hat in light of her retirement.

Chief Mooney is ready to hang up her hat in light of her retirement.

Chief Mooney is ready to hang up her hat in light of her retirement.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

University of New Haven Police Department Chief, Tracy Mooney, will be retiring this May. She has been at the university for 3 years now, and says she has enjoyed all she’s accomplished over the years, as well as building relationships with students and faculty.

“I think we have a really good relationship with students, faculty, and staff, and we treat our campus community well, and we keep them safe which is most important,” said Mooney.

During her tenure as chief, the department has reached tier two in the state of Connecticut’s three-tiered accreditation program. At the time of accreditation, Mooney told The Charger Bulletin that it was a “progressive and contemporary way of helping police agencies evaluate and improve their overall performance.”

“It’s a huge accomplishment and we are the only private university police department to have achieved that in the state of Connecticut. So that’s a pretty big deal,” said Mooney.

Mooney said that the thing she will miss the most about the university is the students and the constant interaction that she and the university police get to have with them.

“It’s just been such a positive experience dealing with the university family, and how committed the students are to this university, and it makes me have the best of interest in their safety,” said Mooney.

Professionally, she is unsure of what she wants to do next, but says this time she wants to enjoy retirement. She retired previously from the Milford Police Department, and immediately started a new job.

Mooney is a West Haven native. She received her Master’s degree from the University of New Haven in Criminal Justice in 2008. She’s always had a strong relationship with the university and very fond feelings for it.

“Although it is bittersweet that I’m leaving, I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life,” said Mooney.

Throughout her time at the university, a few of her goals were to become accredited, professionalize the department, and be more forward thinking in interacting with the campus community. They do a lot in September for Campus Safety Awareness Month and try to continue that relationship throughout the entire year.

“I believe we are out there a lot more in the campus community, we sponsor programs… our Residence Hall program, its thriving. And the student and staff seem to enjoy our participation in educational programs,” said Mooney.

Some of her favorite memories include going to the football games in the fall, watching the marching band and escorting people up to the football field. Mooney has been able to meet and become friends with staff and faculty as well. She also enjoyed the fact that a lot of students she has gotten to work with keep in touch with her.

“I get emails pretty much on a weekly basis from people telling me how they are, what they are doing, and what they’ve achieved. So that’s really a fond memory, and I hope that it continues and is not just a memory,” said Mooney.

By the end of this semester, she is hoping that the university police achieve tier three accreditation. However, if not before she leaves, she is very confident that it will be achieved, hopefully over the summer. Within her time left, she would also like to transition the next chief.

Mooney said that with the next chief she would want to “share with them my vision, and our mission for the police department. And make sure that this department, as well as its relationship with the campus community, keeps going in an upward trajectory, that’s very important to me, that accreditation continues, and our relationship can flourish.”

“I just think that the University of New Haven has one of the best student bodies in the nation,” said Mooney. “The whole criminal justice aspect of it was always intriguing to me, I got my Masters here, and I have a very good relationship with the university. Walking around campus, this student body is second to none, their enthusiasm is incredible and their commitment to the university, is also second to none.”

Gallery | 3 Photos Photo by Kiara Curtin/The Charger Bulletin Chief Mooney speaks fondly of interacting with students on campus and leaving an impact.