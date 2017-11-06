Bartels Lecture Series Featuring Dan Schultz

In 1989, Henry E. and Nancy H. Bartels established the University New Haven’s Bartels Lecture Series bringing in esteemed fellows from all backgrounds for students to enhance intellectual life in students within the business and public service fields.

Daniel C. Schultz, president of Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, was welcomed into the distinguished lecture series of fellows on Monday, Oct. 30 when he addressed the university community and guests in Bucknall Theater.

Schultz served in the United States Marine Corps, where he was responsible for the execution of the Joint V-22 Osprey Program for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Special Operations Command, in addition to holding several commanding officer positions. Since joining Lockheed Martin in 2006, he has overseen complex business opportunities and has composed an impressive portfolio of diverse strategy and execution.

“If you don’t have a goal, it’s really hard to determine what you want to be,” Schultz said, as he began to offer career advice to the students in the audience.

Schultz always knew he wanted to be a pilot after seeing one exit a helicopter as a child, so worked toward achieving his goal throughout his career by taking all the preliminary steps necessary to eventually thrive.

“Prepare yourself now, really work hard to get the edge on someone,” Schultz said. “It’s going to be very competitive moving forward.”

During his lecture, Schultz addressed the theater on the current state of business.

“What we learned is it’s really about team and teamwork,” Schultz said. “We learned in this industry we are more useful in teams than in not.”

Schultz shared his five best business practices, encouraging the students and future business leaders to heed his advice on teamwork strategies to guide them toward success. He advised asking for help when needed, successful communication, constructive conflict, and risk management all produce the trust, which attributes to a high performing team.

Sikorsky manufactures aircraft for the use of commercial, global and U.S. military, and missions systems based in Stratford, Conn. and is contracted throughout the world.

“We pioneer flight solutions that bring people home everywhere, every time,” Schultz said. “That’s our motto.”

The company extends paid internship opportunities to students interested in engineering, operations, finance, communication, and human resource fields.

“Do your work and research and say here’s what I can do to help you,” Schultz advised prospective students when going into an interview with not just Sikorsky, but any company.

Schultz left students with one final piece of advice moving forward in their careers:

“You may be whatever you resolve to be, so I leave that with you,” he said.

Schultz gifted a photograph of two Sikorsky Black Op helicopters flying in tactical position on an actual mission to the university in appreciation for allowing him to speak in the distinguished series.