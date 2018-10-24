“A Star is Born” Shines at Box Office

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Lady Gaga made her debut as a main character in a feature length film and it is arguably her best performance ever. The film, as of Oct. 14 has made $136.2 million worldwide since its release on Oct. 5.

“A Star is Born” has been made three times. This version tells the classic story of an accomplished country singer Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper, who discovers a girl named Ally, played by Gaga. They perform together and gradually fall in love. The movie follows the duo and their struggles as Maine descends from fame while Ally rises into it.

Gaga expertly portrays Ally, an upcoming musician full of doubt. From the beginning, she struggles to believe she is good enough and doesn’t know if she can even make it. Her character goes through so much change that you understand her not only as a person, but also as a good friend. Ally is someone everyone can relate to.

With that being said, this movie also marks Cooper’s directorial debut. In order to play his character, Cooper had to learn both the guitar and piano and drop his voice a full octave to sound like a country singer.

The chemistry between Cooper and Gaga is fresh, unique, and believable and the songs in this movie are breathtaking and powerful. They showcase both Gaga and Cooper as singers and songwriters. The songs bring out the emotion of new love, the betrayal it can bring, and the weight felt when it leaves. The entire movie shines light on the turmoil that can come from stardom and pulls on viewers heartstrings as Maine and Ally fall apart in the process.

This movie has already been nominated for Oscar’s for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Director, and best original song.

The movie is currently in theaters, and the popularity of the film points to an extended release.