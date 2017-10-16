University Releases 2017 Clery Annual Security and Fire Safety Report

A Security and Fire Safety Report (ASR) is released annually by the University of New Haven to prospective students, current students, parents, and faculty members to keep them aware of campus security, fire safety, and student conduct policies.

Crimes such as murder, manslaughter, fondling, statutory rape, robbery, assault, motor vehicle theft, domestic violence, stalking, hate crimes, drug abuse violation, and liquor law violations are represented in the report. The University of New Haven is required to report the crimes in an annual disclosure of statistics for offenses that occur on campus, in or around non-campus buildings, on property owned by the university, and on public property within the campus.

The federal Department of Education requires that all postsecondary institutions keep and disclose information about crime on and near their respective campus. The Jeanne Clery disclosure of campus security policy and campus crime statistics act (Clery Act) is a federal law. This law was named in memory of Jeanne Clery, a Lehigh University first-year student who was assaulted and murdered in her residence hall room in 1986. Prior to the act, universities were not required to disclose information about crimes on or near their campus.

The university published a campus map that shows students what properties are included, such as Main Street condominiums, Savin Court apartments, and St. Paul’s Convent. This year’s ASR included safety and crime prevention tips such as trusting your instincts, locking your door, protecting your keys, not allowing strangers into your room or apartment, and being alert to what is going on around you. The University of New Haven police department offers programs for students to educate themselves on how to prevent crimes on campus, such as Stay Safe at College 360, Surviving the Active Shooter: Student Version, active shooter video, and campus safety walk are available to students to learn more.

The statistics in the report includes the three most recent reporting periods, calendar year 2014, 2015, and 2016. The statistics reveal that last year alone there was more than one case being reported on rape, fondling, burglary, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking on campus.

The report provides security information to the community on different ways to report crimes or misconduct. It also provides guidance on taking immediate action after being victimized and educational components in regard to substance abuse, important university policies and available resources.

Chief of Police Tracy Mooney encourages any student, employee or parent who wants more information to seek out any member of the Department of Public Safety.

“We encourage an open dialogue about campus safety and our role in the community’s well-being,” said Mooney.