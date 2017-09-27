The Student News Source of the University of New Haven

The Charger Bulletin

Women’s Soccer Collect First Conference Loses

Photo+courtesy+of+Samantha+Reposa+
Photo courtesy of Samantha Reposa

Photo courtesy of Samantha Reposa

Photo courtesy of Samantha Reposa

Samantha Reposa, Managing Editor
September 27, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print pagePDF pageEmail page

The University of New Haven’s women’s soccer team is coming off a rough week bringing them to a 0-2-2 overall conference record.

The Chargers started their week Tuesday (Sept. 19) against Pace University taking the loss in a double overtime nail biter, 2-1. The Chargers were finally able to find the net after a scoreless two-game streak, in the second half to tie the match as senior Kelly Quigley scored on a penalty kick.

Going into the second overtime, Pace forward, Victoria Kealy, took the initial shot on junior goalie Kyra Wolonsavich, but despite the save, the Setters found the back of the net on rebound, which would hand them the game.

The Chargers returned to Kayo Field on Saturday (Sat. 23) to face Le Moyne College in a 3-1 loss. The first half of play remained scoreless, but both teams returned to field strong in the second half. The Dolphins quickly claimed the lead in the top of the half, bringing the score 2-0. Junior Marisa Pacapelli collected the ball from freshman Jenna Peduzzi to put the Chargers on the board.

Unfortunately, the Chargers were unable to bounce back and added their third straight loss to their season record.

The Chargers will be on the road for their next two games, as they are set to take on Southern New Hampshire University and the College of Saint Rose.

Charger athletics offers a livestream of all games for fans who are unable to attend the game.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Women’s Soccer Collect First Conference Loses

    Charger Athletics

    Chargers Defense Holds Off Pace

  • Women’s Soccer Collect First Conference Loses

    Charger Athletics

    NHL Eastern Conference Preview

  • Women’s Soccer Collect First Conference Loses

    Charger Athletics

    From ‘No Good’ to All Star: Stefano Bicknese

  • Women’s Soccer Collect First Conference Loses

    Charger Athletics

    Volleyball Sweeps Assumption

  • Women’s Soccer Collect First Conference Loses

    Charger Athletics

    Tyler Condit Gets Coaching Job with Football Team

  • Women’s Soccer Collect First Conference Loses

    Charger Athletics

    Volleyball Gets off to a Slow Start

  • Women’s Soccer Collect First Conference Loses

    Charger Athletics

    Women’s Soccer Start Season 3-0-1

  • Women’s Soccer Collect First Conference Loses

    Charger Athletics

    Club Baseball Gets Season Underway

  • Women’s Soccer Collect First Conference Loses

    Charger Athletics

    Chargers Drop Thriller to LIU Post

  • Women’s Soccer Collect First Conference Loses

    Charger Athletics

    Women’s Soccer Starts Season 3-0-1

The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
Women’s Soccer Collect First Conference Loses