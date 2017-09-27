Women’s Soccer Collect First Conference Loses

The University of New Haven’s women’s soccer team is coming off a rough week bringing them to a 0-2-2 overall conference record.

The Chargers started their week Tuesday (Sept. 19) against Pace University taking the loss in a double overtime nail biter, 2-1. The Chargers were finally able to find the net after a scoreless two-game streak, in the second half to tie the match as senior Kelly Quigley scored on a penalty kick.

Going into the second overtime, Pace forward, Victoria Kealy, took the initial shot on junior goalie Kyra Wolonsavich, but despite the save, the Setters found the back of the net on rebound, which would hand them the game.

The Chargers returned to Kayo Field on Saturday (Sat. 23) to face Le Moyne College in a 3-1 loss. The first half of play remained scoreless, but both teams returned to field strong in the second half. The Dolphins quickly claimed the lead in the top of the half, bringing the score 2-0. Junior Marisa Pacapelli collected the ball from freshman Jenna Peduzzi to put the Chargers on the board.

Unfortunately, the Chargers were unable to bounce back and added their third straight loss to their season record.

The Chargers will be on the road for their next two games, as they are set to take on Southern New Hampshire University and the College of Saint Rose.

Charger athletics offers a livestream of all games for fans who are unable to attend the game.