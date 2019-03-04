Women’s Basketball Wins NE-10 Playoff Thriller

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The New Haven Chargers Women’s Basketball team defeated the Stonehill Skyhawks in overtime in the NE10 Tournament, 58-52.

The Skyhawks started the game on a 7-0 run, but New Haven enjoyed a 10-4 run of their own to cut the lead to one after a quarter. Stonehill would streak again, 11-2 over the first four and a half minutes, before again letting the Chargers in. Consecutive three-pointers from Sophomore guard Brie Pergola accounted for half of her points on the day and cut the Skyhawk lead to two. Back-and-forth action would light the scoreboard up, 28-26 at the half, in favor of Stonehill at Merkert Gym.

Both teams scored with fury to open the second half, and New Haven took their first lead with just under five minutes in the quarter, 36-35. A three from Senior guard Alex Kerr at 1:52 would be the final points before the beginning of the fourth. The Chargers led 39-35.

A comeback in the fourth gave the Skyhawks the lead, before New Haven snatched it back with a shot from beyond the arc by freshman Camryn DeBose with less than 90 seconds in the game. A four-point lead was chipped away by Stonehill. A three-point New Haven lead was erased by a Skyhawk three-pointer with eight seconds left. A tough look on a Pergola three had the ball pop off the rim, and the overtime was needed at 50 apiece.

A quick Kerr jumper led to a Charger lead, only to be negated by a Skyhawk score. After two full minutes without a score, a Junior Micah Wormack bank shot gave the Chargers the lead, 54-52. The ensuing Stonehill possession saw a steal by Wormack. The Skyhawks began playing the fouling game with: 30 seconds left, and New Haven would finish the game on a 6-0 run to finish off Stonehill, and head to the NE10 Semifinal at Le Moyne College.

The Chargers went 1-1 with the Dolphins this season, including a 55-50 victory in West Haven just two weeks prior. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM on Mar 7.