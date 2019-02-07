Women’s Basketball Skid Hits Five Games

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Women’s Basketball could not end their four-game losing streak as they lost to Southern New Hampshire 70-56 on Saturday Feb. 2. This was the Chargers fifth loss in a row following a stretch from Dec. 11,2018 to Jan. 16, 2019, where they rattled off seven wins to get themselves back into contention in the NE-10 Southwest Division.

Senior Alexandria Kerr and freshman Camryn DeBose led the way for the Chargers with 13 points and five rebounds a piece. Sophomore Brie Pergola finished the game with nine points and two assists, while shooting 50 percent from the field. Junior Micah Wormack contributed with eight points, five rebounds, and three steals. Wormack was a force on the defensive end, finishing the game with a season high four blocks.

The Chargers defense has struggled during the second half of games, through their current losing streak. They are giving up an average of 70 points per game. They are being outscored by their opponents 130-114 in the second half and are allowing their opponents to shoot 44 percent from the field in the third and fourth quarters.

They are also being gashed by the three ball as they are allowing their opponents to shoot 41 percent from long range coming out of the half. These percentages are all up compared to their second half play during their seven-game win streak. During that stretch the Chargers were clicking on all cylinders as they were outscoring their opponents 240-193 to close out games.

They were also stingy on the defensive end allowing opposing teams to score only 55 points per game while allowing them to shoot 35 percent from the field and 33 percent from behind the arc which were all ranked first in the NE-10 Conference.

New Haven was able to nix some of these trends against Southern New Hampshire, but they weren’t able to turn it into a win. The Chargers defense was able to keep the Penmen shooting under 44 percent from the field and under 41 percent from three in the second half, but when the defense stood tall the offense came up short. After going into the half down 33-27, the Chargers were in striking distance but, were not able to catch up offensively. New Haven finished the game shooting 42 percent from the field, while only making two three pointers.

New Haven will look to break their five-game losing streak on Wednesday Feb. 6 when they take on crosstown rival Southern Connecticut State at Charger Gymnasium. Tip off is set for 5:30 p.m. The Chargers and Owls will enter Wednesday’s match up in a four-way tie for second place in the NE-10 Southwest Division.