Women’s Basketball Season Comes to an End – The Search for a New Coach Begins

The women’s basketball season came to an end on Tuesday, Feb. 20 ,as they lost to LeMoyne on the road 63-52, dashing their hopes for a NE-10 Tournament appearance. The Chargers finished the season 7-13 in the NE-10 conference and 12-14 overall.

Junior Alexandria Kerr finished the season as the fourth leading scorer in the NE-10 Conference, averaging 16.5 points a game. Kerr also finished the season ranked 15th in the conference in rebounding, averaging 6.6 rebounds per game. To add onto those accomplishments, Kerr also reached 1000 career point mark in a 73-61 win against American International on Saturday, Feb. 17, making her the 19th player in program history to join that list. Sophomore Micah Wormack also joined the NE-10 elite as she ranked 16th in rebounds, averaging 6.3 rebounds per game. She also finished 13th in the conference in with a 45.9 percent field goal percentage. Freshman point guard, Brie Pergola, won three NE-10 Rookie of the Week awards throughout the season, putting her in good position to be a candidate for NE-10 Rookie of the year.

“I felt we grew as the season progressed with a lot of new faces,” said former women’s basketball coach LaTonya Watson. “We were hit with a lot of adversity with injuries to key players. I think we really came together and put it together in the second half of the season and played to our potential Next season looks exceptionally bright, in fact with the return of those that were injured most of the year along with the core we have, the Chargers are primed to return to postseason play.” continued Watson.

The Chargers will look to continue their growth under new leadership next season, as it was announced on Friday, Feb. 23 that Athletic Director, Chris Palmer,would not be renewing Watson’s contract. Watson was named the 17th head coach in program history in July 2015 and has compiled a 34-46 record in three seasons. During her tenure, the Chargers advanced to the NE-10 Conference Championship once.

“I want to thank Coach Watson for her leadership of our program for the past three seasons” said Palmer. “LaTonya has been a valued and respected member of our department and we are grateful for her contributions to the program and her investment in our student-athletes. I wish LaTonya the best of luck in her future endeavors.”

The University of New Haven will immediately a national search to replace Watson.