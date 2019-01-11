Women’s Basketball on Five-Game Winning Streak

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The weather may be getting colder, but women’s basketball is heating up.

The Chargers have won five games in a row, and they don’t look like they will be slowing down anytime soon. This is the program’s longest winning streak since the 2014-15 season when they won seven games in a row.

The team’s latest and most impressive win came on Wednesday (Jan. 9) when they defeated Saint Anselm, 63-59, on the road. Leading the way for the Chargers was junior Micah Wormack, who stuffed the stat line with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and five steals. Senior Alexandria Kerr also contributed 15 points, 11 rebounds, and two steals.

Wormack and Kerr have played pivotal roles in the success of the team over the last five wins. Wormack has been the team’s second leading scorer this season and picked up the pace over this five-game stretch. She is averaging 15.2 points per game and shooting an astounding 60 percent from the field, with the majority of her shots coming in the paint. On the season, Wormack is shooting 58.1 percent from the field, which ranks her second in the NE-10 conference.

Kerr has been the most reliable Charger this season, averaging 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. That puts her ninth and sixth, respectively, in the NE-10 conference. She also leads the team in both categories. During this stretch, Kerr is averaging 16.2 points and 9.8 rebounds to go along with three steals on the defensive end.

Defense has also played a crucial role in the success of the team so far this season. Coach Debbie Buff has used a 2-3 zone, which has kept the Chargers in the majority of their games and has shut down some of the conference’s top offenses.

New Haven is averaging 11.1 steals per game this season, which puts them first in the NE-10 conference for that category. Over the last five games, New Haven’s defense has held their opponents to 36 percent shooting and they have out-rebounded their opponents in all five games averaging 43 rebounds per game. They have also been forcing an average of 19.6 turnovers per game, a common theme throughout their games this season.

New Haven is currently 11-4 overall and 4-3 in conference play. They are third in the NE-10 southwest division and are looking to climb the ranks of the division as conference play continues.

The Chargers will put their five-game winning streak on the line Saturday when they take on Assumption at Charger Gymnasium. Tipoff is 1:30 p.m. If they win against Assumption, New Haven will match their win total from last season.