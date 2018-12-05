Women’s Basketball Knocks off Undefeated Owls

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Chargers were able to take down the undefeated Southern Connecticut Owls 67-54. The win moves the Chargers to 5-2 on the season and 1-2 in the NE-10 Conference.

New Haven was led by senior Alexandria Kerr who posted a game-high 31 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 68 percent from the field. The chargers were also led by Allieyah Cubbage who had a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals. Junior Micha Wormach scored nine points to go with 10 rebounds and 2 blocks while sophomore Brie Pergola added 9 points and freshman Camryn Debose complemented with eight points and six rebounds. It was an overall team effort by the Chargers and it showed on the court.

The game was won for the Chargers in the paint as they outrebounded Southern Connecticut 43-51 on the boards. The Chargers shot 51 percent from the field and had a 55.6 percent explosion in the second half. The Chargers’ defense kept Southern Connecticut from firing deep. The Owls came into the game averaging seven threes per game and saw a significant dip as they only made five threes, shooting 26.7 percent from the field.

The Owls were able to jump to a 16-9 lead in the first quarter after sloppy play from New Haven. Fortunately, Kerr was able to stop the run with a layup and the Chargers closed the gap and went on an 8-5 run. Kerr finished the quarter scoring 10 of New Haven’s 12 points in the period.

In the second quarter, The Chargers were able to close in on the Owls with the score 21-20 the lead would change three more times before Debose cut the lead to 24-25. Southern was able to extend the lead as Kiana Steinauer made a layup to send the Owls into halftime with a 27-24 lead. In the second half, the bad shooting woes continued for the Owls and the Chargers would find themselves with the game tied at 30. Kerr was able to come up with a steal at midcourt which led to a putback basket by Debose to give the Chargers the lead. The Chargers went on 13-2 run which put them up 41-32 with 2:29 remaining.

The Owls went on a 7-0 run headed to the fourth, desperately trying to keep their undefeated season alive. The Chargers were determined to take the fight out of the Owls. Back to back baskets from Cubbage and a layup by Wormach pushed the lead back to eight with 6:29 to play. Kerr pushed the lead to double digits with 2:41 left to play and New Haven didn’t look back. The Chargers would wrap up the win with Debose layup and four free throws between Pergola and Kerr to round out the win. The Chargers will look to extend their win streak as they face Saint Rose Saturday, Dec 1 at 1:30 p.m.