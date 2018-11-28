Women’s Basketball Goes 2-1 in Puerto Rico Clasico

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Women’s basketball escaped the frigid weather over Thanksgiving weekend, as they traveled to tropical Puerto Rico to participate in the Puerto Rico Clasico. The team went 2-1 over the three-game tournament, and defeated Puerto Rico-Bayamon and Upper Iowa before losing to Central Oklahoma.

The Chargers came out on a mission against Puerto Rico-Bayamon, with all five starters reaching double figures. New Haven was led by senior Alexandria Kerr, who contributed 19 points and 13 rebounds, her first double double of the season. Joining Kerr on offense was sophomore Brie Pergola, who finished with a season-high 16 points.

The Chargers finished the contest shooting 51 percent from the field and 45 percent from behind the arc. The defense stood tall as they allowed Puerto Rico-Bayamon to shoot only 36 percent from the field and 39 percent from downtown. New Haven capitalized from the charity stripe, going 21-for-26, led by Kerr, who finished 8-of-10 from the free throw line. Overall, the Chargers were able to defeat Puerto Rico-Bayamon, 76-54.

On Thanksgiving, the Chargers faced one of their biggest challenges of the young season, as they went to overtime against Upper Iowa. The teams struggled offensively as the Peacocks and Chargers shot under 40 percent from the field with 20 percent from the three-point line. Still, Kerr was able to finish with a season high 24 points. Kerr’s leadership was shown in crunch time as she scored 15 of her 24, eight in the fourth quarter and seven in overtime. The Chargers’ defense was stiff again as they forced 23 turnovers, the fifth time in as many games that the Chargers forced 20 or more turnovers from their opponent. New Haven also won the rebounding battle as they pulled down 43 rebounds. The Chargers were led by junior Micah Wormack, who finished with 10 rebounds, followed by Kerr who pulled down eight. New Haven took a 58-51 lead with 2:06 remaining in overtime and they didn’t look back. The Chargers finished the Peacocks, 60-58, their fourth win of the season.

The Chargers momentum came to a halt Friday as they were defeated by Central Oklahoma 71-51. New Haven could not find their stroke in the first half as they shot 32 percent from the field and 14 percent from the three-point range, their lowest percentage so far. The third quarter was the turning point for Central Oklahoma as they outscored the Chargers 23-9, and took a 55-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

New Haven did not go out without a fight as they were able to get the offense going, outscoring Central Oklahoma 19-16 in the final quarter, but the comeback attempt came up short. Overall, the Chargers were led by freshman Camryn DeBose and Wormack who each finished with nine points.

The Chargers will return to Connecticut on Nov. 28, when they travel to take on crosstown rival Southern Connecticut State. Tipoff is 5:30 p.m..