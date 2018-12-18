Women’s Basketball Goes 1-1 on the Week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Women’s basketball had three players in double figures as they defeated Pace 65-55 on Wednesday. The standouts from the game where senior Alexandria Kerr who led the Chargers in scoring with 17 points and six steals. Junior Micah Wormack scored 13 points shooting 5-6 from the field. Brie Pergola had 10 points and four assists while senior Allieyah Cubbage shot 4 of 7 with eight points.

The Chargers were very efficient to start the game as they shot 50 percent from the field in the first half and finished the game shooting 54.3 percent. Pace wasn’t able to keep up on the offensive end as they ended the game shooting 40.4 percent from the field. The Chargers took advantage of the Setters poor shooting and got out to an early lead.

Kerr’s outstanding offensive performance helped the Chargers get a double-digit lead at half time. New Haven allowed the Setters to get back into it, but they gathered themselves and regained the lead in the fourth quarter. A three pointer by Wormack would push the lead to 10 over the last five minutes, making the score 57-47. After going on an 8-1 run the Chargers closed it out with a jumper by Cubbage and a layup by Pergola to secure their sixth win of the season.

The Chargers weren’t able to keep up the momentum on Saturday as they were defeated by Le Moyne 66-56. New Haven was unable to stop the high shooting from Le Moyne who made 10 three pointers. The Dolphins shot 45.5 from the field making 10-22 shots. Le Moyne had 4 players in double figures. Liz Millea shot 44.4 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from 3-point range. Mckayla Roberts had 14 points with seven assists, while Corinne Poitevien was a problem down low for the Chargers as she finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks and 1 steal.

For the Chargers only two players were in double figures. Freshman Camryn Debose finished with 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Wormack contributed 13 points and one assist. Brie Pergola added six points and four assists while Katia Oge added eight points.

Le Moyne was able to keep Kerr in check as she only scored three points and was stifled by the defensive pressure. The Chargers were also out rebounded on the glass 36 to 26 with 15 second chance points.

New Haven was never able to get on track offensively and lacked a presence in the paint as Katia Oge fouled out in the third quarter. The Chargers would attempt to make a comeback in end of the third with 2 threes made back to back by Sydney Richard but a four-point play by Le Moyne would put the Chargers away for good.

Gallery | 10 Photos Photo by Cole McManus Junior Kim Talley keeps her guard up against Pace.