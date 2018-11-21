Women’s Basketball Falls to Adelphi

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Women’s basketball snapped their two-game winning streak after falling to Adelphi, Saturday Nov. 17, 65-59.

It was a hard-fought battle for the Chargers as they went back and forth in a game that included 11 lead changes. The biggest lead was held by the Chargers when they were up by 10 in the first quarter. Holding the game in control by firing from the three-point range.

Unfortunately, foul trouble stopped their momentum, and allowed Adelphi back in. Freshman, Camryn Debose, exited the game late in the first with two early fouls, followed by Pergola, who received two early fouls as well.

Adelphi, whose players could not find the basket in the first quarter, came out on a mission in the second as their Julia Strachan shot 5-6 from the three-point range. Adelphi was able to tie the game at 20, then take the lead late in the second quarter as the Chargers continued to struggle with fouls. Sophomore, Luzdali Ocasio, scored 5 points off the bench for the Chargers, including a three that brought New Haven within three points at the half.

In the second half, the Chargers were able to tie the game at 34 with contributions from senior Allieyah Cubbage and Debose. They tied the game at 49 late in the third quarter.

The Chargers started to pull away, but in this game, no lead was safe. Adelphi regained the lead with a layup by Niajah Morgan. Despite 14 turnovers in the second half by Adelphi, the team was able to maintain their lead. Strong bench play from the Panthers and timely three-point shots were just enough to keep them ahead of the Chargers. New Haven was able to go up, 55-54, with under four minutes left. After missed foul shots by the Chargers, Adelphi capitalized on late fouls to stop the clock and win the game.

The Chargers were led by Kerr, with 15 points, five steals and two assists. Debose had another strong outing and scored 13 points, shooting 5-6 from the field. Cubbage was third with 10 points and three steals. The Chargers will now travel to Puerto Rico for a three-day tournament Nov 21.