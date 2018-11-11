What to Expect from Women’s Basketball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The calendar has flipped to November which can only mean one thing, it’s basketball season! The women’s basketball program will get a fresh start this as they welcome new coach Deborah Buff. Buff takes on leadership of the program following a seven- year stint with Wheeling Jesuit University, in West Virginia, which included back- to- back Mountain East Conference Championships and NCAA Division II tournament appearances. She has had a successful coaching career, and will look to bring that winning culture to New Haven one day at a time.

“We are excited for our upcoming season, as a new staff our goal has been to change the culture and improve one day at a time,” said Buff. “The NE-10 Conference is extremely tough and is comprised of veteran coaches, so every game will be an exciting challenge.”

Last season the Chargers finished sixth in the NE-10 Southwest Division with a 12-14 overall record, narrowly missing the NE-10 postseason. The Chargers will be returning 12 players from last years roster, leaving Coach Buff some talent to build around.

The 2017-18 women’s basketball MVP Alexandria Kerr will be returning for her senior season. Last season Kerr averaged a team-high 16.5 points per game, which ranked fourth in the NE-10 during the regular season. She also averaged 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists on the season. Kerr managed to reach the 1,000- career point and 500- career rebound milestones last season, becoming the first Charger to do so by her junior year since the 2006-07 season. She was also named to the NE-10 All- Conference Second Team.

Another notable returner to the program is sophomore Brie Pergola. Pergola finished her freshman campaign averaging 10.5 points per game, which was second on the team. She also averaged 3.3 rebounds per game and finished with a team- high 58 assists, averaging 2.23 per game. Pergola had her fair share of accolades as she was named to the NE-10 All-Rookie Team and the NE-10 Rookie of the Week three times. Both Kerr and Pergola will look to continue that success in 2018.

The Chargers will tip-off the brand- new season on Nov. 10 at the University of Bridgeport Conference Crossover Classic, where they will take on Bridgeport and Post University. The Chargers will play their first home game on Saturday Nov. 17 when they take on NE-10 Conference opponent Adelphi University.

The team will then travel down to Puerto Rico from Nov. 21 to Nov.23 to take on Puerto Rico-Bayamon, Upper Iowa, and Central Oklahoma before playing the bulk of their NE-10 Conference schedule starting on Nov. 28.