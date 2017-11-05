Volleyball Wins on Senior Day

The New Haven Chargers volleyball team defeated the Southern New Hampshire Penmen on their senior day in five sets, 3-2 (25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-9), on Saturday (Nov. 4). New Haven is now 18-7 on the year, and an undefeated 12-0 in the NE-10.

The Chargers started at a moderate pace in the first set, exchanging kills and keeping pace with SNHU, before an 11-10 lead quickly turned into an 18-10 lead. Serves by Annika Hacker propelled New Haven, and led the charge in taking the set, 25-17.

In the second, Southern New Hampshire went on a run of their own, taking a quick 7-4 lead. Despite getting the lead down to 12-9, the Penmen wouldn’t let go. A late New Haven push was not enough, and SNHU took the set 25-21.

Momentum shifted a lot in the third, with both teams going on scoring streaks consecutively, leaving them tied at 15. After more movement, they would go on to tie again at 23. Two kills by freshman Kali Greathead led the Chargers to the 25-23 victory. New Haven led now, 2-1.

The next set began similarly, but not before a 6-6 game turned into a 11-6 game for the Chargers, again by way of Hacker’s serves. SNHU would go on to tie at 20, but from there, they never looked back and won 25-23.

In the fifth and final set, New Haven’s NE-10 dominance was being pushed. They’ve made it this far undefeated; Would they possibly lose? If there was ever a time to, it was today. The Chargers stepped on the gas, taking a quick 7-4 lead. A 12-6 lead was just too much for SNHU to handle, and New Haven won the fifth 15-9.

On senior day, the team was led in kills by Greathead (25) and senior Carol Martins (17). Kristine Rios led with 48 assists, and was followed by Lindsey Kim with 9. Kim also led the team with 25 digs, along with Martins (19) and Rios (18), also contributing.

The Chargers play their last two games on the road, at Saint Michael’s (1-16) in Vermont and Saint Anselm (15-10) in New Hampshire. New Haven will be hosting the NE-10 Championships, with quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m., semifinals Friday, Nov. 17, and the NE-10 Championship on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m.