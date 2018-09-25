Volleyball Extends Streak to Six games

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Women’s volleyball took the court against Saint Rose on Sept 20 to finish off their three-game home stint.

The Chargers were challenged in the first set as they went down 20-15 , and again when Saint Rose took control later on in the set going up 24-21, threatening a match point. But, the Chargers battled back. After two kills by junior Mallory Nowicki, two errors by the Golden Knights, and a service ace by sophomore Kali Greathead, the Chargers were able to win the set 26-24.

The Chargers came out with all the momentum as they were able to go on a 9-1 run to start off the second set and continued their dominance in the middle of the set. After a series of alternating points, the Chargers were able to gain control and win the set 25-18 to take a commanding 2-0 lead.

Although the home team was up, the Golden Knights were not going to go out without a fight. The Chargers were able to get out to a 5-1 lead, but quickly relinquished the lead as they allowed Saint Rose to tie the set at 9. With that momentum the Golden Knights were able to eventually took the lead 16-15.

After tying it back up at 16, the Chargers strung off a series of eight points to win the set 25-17 completing the sweep. The Chargers were led by Nowicki who finished with nine kills and a .261 average to lead the team. Greathead and sophomore Camille Garden finished with seven kills a each.

The Chargers later took on Le Moyne Saturday, Sept. 22. New Haven exerted their dominance early in the first set and didn’t look back. The Chargers got out to a 9-4 lead early on and kept their distance from the Dolphins for most of the set. The Dolphins tied the set up at 21 but the Chargers handled the adversity and won the set 25-23.

It was much of the same for the Chargers in the second and third sets as they won the second set 25-21 and the third 25-18 to complete the sweep for the second game in a row. The Chargers were again led by Nowicki who finished the game with 15 kills, tying the second most in her collegiate career. Senior Kristine Rios contributed to the offense with 30 assists on the day. Defensively, Rios accumulated 14 digs to lead the team, followed by senior Brianna Mirmina who finished with 11 digs.

The Chargers will continue NE-10 Conference play when they take on Merrimack Tuesday, Sept. 25 on the road at 7 P.M.