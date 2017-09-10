USGA Looks For New Treasurer and Class Officers

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Election season is underway at the University of New Haven. The Undergraduate Student Government Association is in the process of electing a treasurer. In addition, the Class of 2019 and the Class of 2021 need to elect officers to their executive boards.

“I am running for USGA Treasurer because of my passion for the organization,” candidate, Gabby Palmeri, said. “Ever since my sophomore year, I have enjoyed attending the meetings and being a part of something that means so much to all of the great clubs on campus.”

Palmeri gained experience in the financial area of USGA by being on the Budget Committee last year, which helps to decide how much money clubs get and works closely with the treasurer.

“I am eager to learn and am ready to serve the student body as a whole,” she said.

The other candidate for treasurer is senior Zanaiya Leon, who said she wants to expand her influence during her final year.

“I have gained a lot of administrative experience and honed my leadership skills throughout these last three years working in different offices and climbing the ranks of my E-board, so I would like my skills to unite the students and faculty to a much larger degree,” she said.

For Class Elections, anyone interested in running for office can attend the last election informational meeting on Thursday, September 14, at 9:00 p.m. in Kaplan 105.

Parker Johnson, the USGA executive assistant, is in charge of elections for all undergraduate student body positions. She encouraged students to get involved

and make their voice heard through a position on the executive board.

“This role provides the opportunity to plan and co-sponsor events for the benefit of your class, and is an amazing opportunity to allow yourself to grow as a

student leader!” she said.

Students who are interested in applying can do so on Charger Connection before September 18.

To get know the two candidates running for Treasurer and hear their platforms, there will be a USGA Treasurer debate on Tuesday, September 12, at 9:00pm in Henry C Lee 301. The voting begins Wednesday-Friday, on Charger Connection and at in-person Polling Stations at the tables in Bartels from Wednesday September 13, to Friday September 15.