How to Use Social Media More Effectively

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

According to statista.com, 81 percent of the United States population has some type of social media profile. Facebook leads the social media world with over 1.94 billion monthly active users as of 2017. That means that more likely than not, everyone you meet is on social media whether it be Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, LinkedIn or even Pinterest.

How many times have you met someone while you were out and immediately looked them up on Facebook or Instagram? Well in case you didn’t know, most employers do that as well. If your name is not John or Jane Smith, it really isn’t too difficult for potential employers to find your Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn through a simple Google search. That is why adjusting the privacy settings on all your accounts is super important.

Now I’m sure you know how to set your accounts to private, but it is not always best to completely hide your profiles from everyone. Your social media profiles can actually promote you if you utilize them effectively. Instead of setting your Facebook and Instagram to private where no one can see any photos at all, try being more conscious about posting appropriate, positive, and self-boosting photos. Try not to include photos of yourself with alcohol all the time or utilize the crop tool and stickers to hide anything suspicious.

Another important thing is to share your passions and skills. Social media is a great way to share your work and achievements. If you are into photography, art, music, community service or anything else you want employers to know about you, make sure it is the main focus of your postings. If you still want to post those raunchy party photos, overly-revealing body transformations, and mushy relationship collages, I suggest that you make a separate private account for that.

Many people say that social media is ruining our generation because it seems to be all that anyone cares about. The likes, comments, and shares magnetize us and give us that self-satisfaction that we seek. It is important to not get obsessed with social media for approval and attention, but instead use it to help ourselves network and build a good reputation. Think about the purpose of your social media and how you portray yourself the next time you want to post something.