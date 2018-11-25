University Celebrates Trans Awareness Week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Between Nov. 12-19 this year, according to glaad.com, “…individuals and organizations around the country will participate in Transgender Awareness Week to help raise the visibility of transgender and gender non-conforming people and address the issues the community faces.”

To encourage people to take a stand against anti-trans policies nationwide, organizations, including GLAAD, hosted a Q&A Twitter chat on the topic of transgender masculinities.

In addition to Transgender Awareness Week, thousands participate in Transgender Remembrance Day. This vigil honors people who have lost their lives to anti-trans violence. At this year’s vigil, over 28 countries will be honored, including Pakistan, Brazil, Venezuela, and others. The event is held to remember Rita Hester, who was killed in 1998. Not everyone who is remembered during the Day of Remembrance identified as transgender, but each victim’s death was an act of violence against the transgender community.

Tdor.org explains these acts of violence: “Over the last decade, more than one person per month has died due to the transgender-based hate or prejudice, regardless of any other factors in their lives. This trend shows no sign of abating.”

The day of remembrance brings awareness to hate crimes against transgender people, “Through the vigil, we express love and respect for our people in the face of national indifference and hatred. Day of Remembrance reminds non-transgender people that we are their sons, daughters, parents, friends, and lovers. Day of Remembrance gives our allies a chance to step forward with us and stand in vigil, memorializing those of us who’ve died by anti-transgender violence,” according to glaad.com.

The Human Rights Campaign says that in reports of anti-gender violence, many victims are often mis-gendered, and that inhibits accurate record-keeping. In 2018, there have been 22 cases of deaths due to violence against the transgender community, according to the Human Rights Campaign. Trans Awareness Week educates people, and addresses these issues. Universities around the country participated in the week, including the University of New Haven, where student-led organizations such as SPECTRA held events. Last Monday, SPECTRA tabled in Bartel’s and other activities included tie-dying shirts, selling of chocolates, and A Self-Made Man documentary.