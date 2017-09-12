Tyler Condit Gets Coaching Job with Football Team

Close Photo Courtesy of Charger Athletics Photo Courtesy of Charger Athletics





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Tyler Condit was a standout player on the field for New Haven football, now he has the opportunity to pass down what he learned through the power of coaching, as the assistant coach working with outside linebackers.

As a player, Condit won countless awards and set multiple university and NE-10 Conference records. In 2015 alone, he won the NE-10 Defensive Player of the Year, NE-10 All-Conference First Team Defense, USA College Football First Team All-America, and countless other individual awards. In 2016, he broke both the New Haven and NE-10 Conference career tackling records and averaged over 12 tackles a game.

Condit will now bring all this experience to a coaching staff that has reached success over the past three seasons under the leadership of head coach Chris Pincince. Pincince felt that Condit was a good fit for the job because he has true love for the University of New Haven.

“He has tremendous work ethic both as a player and now as an assistant for the team. I have tried to surround myself with a staff and players that love New Haven. I have three former players on the staff, (Condit, Gordon Acha, and Joey Bradley) and I have three other alums that help out as well” Pincince stated.

When a team is boiled down, a team is a family. Pincince wants to keep the family-like atmosphere on his coaching staff, which is why Condit was offered the job. With three former players and three alumni on the staff, conclusions could be made that Pincince believes in the motto, “Once a Charger Always a Charger.”

Condit had his own way of developing his talents as a player, but the question is can he get that same drive and passion he had out of the current players he is now coaching. All indications point to the New Haven defense having a lot of success this season.

Condit may not physically be on the field, but the hope of instilling the drive and success he had as a player into the team lingers, as he starts his new role with the Chargers.