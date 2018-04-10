TWLOHA Hosts Benefit Concert

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Thursday night (April 5), To Write Love On Her Arms (TWLOHA) hosted their sixth annual benefit concert which included performances from Crystal Clear who opened for the headlining band Keep It Quiet.

Both bands had the audience jamming out to their performances, and everyone seemed to be having a great time. Crystal clear had also played last year at the benefit concert, Shayne Esposito, president of To Write Love On Her Arms said that it was really awesome that they wanted to come back and play for them. Keep It Quiet are personal friends of Esposito.

“When I first heard their music, I knew that hey would be a perfect fit for out benefit concert,” said Esposito. “Both bands automatically agreed to perform for our cause last semester.”

TWLOHA also collaborated with the Audio Engineering Society.

“They have helped us with our benefit concert in the past,” said Esposito. “They also have knowledge about sound and concert production that we did not.”

Other than having a good time at the concert TWLOHA were able to raise money towards the non-profit organization.

According to the TWLOHA website, “To Write Love on Her Arms is a non-profit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and also to invest directly into treatment and recovery.”

Jamie Tworkowski founded the organization, but he did not start TWLOHA as a non-profit organization he just wanted to help his friend, Renee, and tell her story. She struggled with addiction, depression, self-injury, and suicidal thought. He helped raise money to help cover the cost of the treatment center was going to enter. The name of the organization “To Write Love on Her Arms” also represents a goal to believe that a better life is possible.

Having this organization on campus helps bring students together for this cause to mingle with other students, relax, and have a good time listening to music.