Trump has No Right to Build the Wall

Part of Donald Trump’s plan when he was elected as president was building a wall that separates the United States from Mexico. Now, until construction is finished, President Trump said, “we’re going to be guarding our border with the military…“That’s a big step. We really haven’t done that before, or certainly not very much before,” President Trump said.

One problem: He cannot do that.

According to CBS, retired Adm. James Winnefeld, “If the president tried to use military forces in an inappropriate way… he would be violating federal law.”

The Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 says that “the military is currently prohibited by federal statute from participating in domestic law enforcement.”

Our president evidently has no idea what he is talking about. President Trump cannot put the military on the border because it does not fall within their duties. He can put the National Guard on the border, but he failed to correctly identify that branch of the armed forces.

One of our president’s main duties is to be the Commander-in-Chief. President Trump is the head of all armed forces, but he cannot differentiate between the military (active personnel) and the National Guard (retired/inactive personnel).

Even after the wall is built, there are roads, waterways, planes, trains, cars, and boats that can bring a person to America. A person coming to America is full of determination for a better life, and I, as well as any other American (including the president), don’t have a right to take that away.

According to “The New York Times:” “most undocumented immigrants are productive, law-abiding members of society, deeply rooted in communities all over the country, working hard, living quietly, paying taxes and raising families.”

If the majority of undocumented immigrants are trying to live peaceful lives, then why is President Trump’s main solution to combat their dreams with violence?

The wall itself is a senseless, ignorant, and foolish project. Our country is full of diversity, and this means our country should continue being inclusive, not exclusive.