Track and Field Successful at New England Championships

Men’s and women’s track and field competed at the New England Outdoor Championships on Friday, May 10 and Saturday May 11, finishing 11th and 12th overall respectively.

Sophomore Dante Gonzalez earned 2019 New England Champion honors as he surpassed two meters in the high jump for the second time in his career. Gonzalez surpassed a height of 2.01 meters, reaching the mark on his second attempt at that height. Gonzalez was one of two Chargers to score among the field events. Freshman Jackson Marescot finished eighth in the triple jump, setting a personal best with his distance of 13.92 meters.

The Chargers were also successful in the 4×100-meter relay as the combination of freshman Blake Jandreau, classmate Brett Deri, sophomore Kevin Antoine, and classmate Matt McLaughlin picked up a point, finishing the event with a time of 42.88. Some other notable finishes for the men were senior Michael Kandolin who placed third in the hammer throw with a 60.58 throw, and unior AJ Greene who placed fourth in the long jump. Overall, the men finished the two day meet with 23 points, finishing 11th out of 38 teams. New Haven also finished fourth among Division II teams, with the other three teams coming from the NE-10 Conference.

The women also had a successful weekend as freshman Kristen Washington won the New England Championship in the long jump while taking second place in the triple jump. In the triple jump Washington reached her best distance on her fifth attempt as she broke her personal best with a leap of 11.89 meters. Her previous high was 11.02 meters. Senior Alana Robinson finished eighth in the shot put hitting her best distance on her fourth attempt with a throw of 13.02 meters. Robinson also broke the school record in hammer throw with a throw of 53.45 meters. Both Washington and Robinson reached NCAA provisional marks with their performances. Overall, the women picked up 41 points, finishing 12th out of 41 teams. The women also finished fifth among Division II teams.

Next up for track and field, senior Michael Kandolin will compete in the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships in Kingsville, Texas. The NCAA Outdoor Championships will take place May 23 through May 25.