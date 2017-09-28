Toni Braxton Returns with New Single, Eighth Album on the Way

Toni Braxton - Deadwood Official Audio





The musical shift in contemporary R&B of today is more trap-influenced, dance-orientated and talkative singing, but on occasion, the world is blessed with a classic hit. On Thursday, Sept. 14, an R&B founder who has clocked in close to 30 years in the music industry released a new single. Yes, that’s right: Toni Braxton is out with her first single in four years: “Deadwood.”

The most lovable qualities about Toni Braxton are her ability is to never lose her individualistic identity as a musician and her resilience. Braxton continues to make music despite all the trouble she’s been through, from bankruptcy to her open struggle with Lupus. Braxton will even join in on the musical trends: early 2010s EDM ( “I Heart You”) or mid-2000s hip-hop-ridden R&B “Please” or collaboration albums (Love, Marriage & Divorce with singer-songwriter Babyface).

This time, Braxton is changing it up with her new album Sex & Cigarettes, slated for a 2018 release. She told spoke to Essence Magazine exclusively: “Sex & Cigarettes is more about me feeling sexy, independent and expressing my feelings. I think for a long time I felt I had to make certain records, but now I want to just be free! I don’t want to be censored, I just want to focus on being an artist and creating good quality music that people can relate to.”

Produced by Fred Ball, the producer behind Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain,” “Deadwood” encompasses her 7-time Grammy winner signature sound: a sultry-laced R&B ballad that showcases her breathy contralto with an emotional deliverance. For four minutes, Toni croons in this heartbreak confessional over a clear & crisp strumming guitar with heavy drums, syrupy strings and a solid bass line. “Just want to let you know / I won’t let this one go / You got me down, but I ain’t out / Think you got me good /Left me like some deadwood / I may be down, but I’ll turn it around.”

Braxton might be onto something fresh with this upcoming album, which will be her first to carry a parental advisory sticker. This time, she is embracing the sexiness and allure she still captures at 49-years old instead of shying away. On the cover of her single, she is sitting gracefully on the edge of a silk-sheeted bed in a leotard with her tipped over oversized hat .

Any fans of old-school soul, young or old: now is the time to stand and show Toni Braxton some love.