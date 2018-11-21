The Benefits of Online Classes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Online classes, love them or hate them, can sometimes be your only option. When having a stressful day, it is nice to know that I do not have to make the drive to campus, but instead can complete my class from the comfort of my home.

Besides being able to stay home, one of the biggest perks is the fact that I could make up my own schedule. While individuals that are not great with time management could find this aspect of online classes difficult, knowing that I could complete all my assignments at once has lifted a weight off of my back.

I am not the only student who has had success in online classes. Senior, Jacob Padro has taken multiple online classes and considers them worth it.

“I liked how short the class was,” said Padro. “You don’t have to dedicate the time, energy, and resources it takes to go on campus and it is much cheaper.”

While Padro would not replace online classes than face to face teaching, he finds it “a good way to make a student’s semester a bit easier.”

If there is a student questioning if they should take an online class or not, I highly suggest that they do. However, only if they have efficient time management skills. If this student is unorganized and does not keep track of things easily, then they are going to struggling throughout this half of semester class.

One word of caution is that online classes are not equivalent to getting excused to attend school. It is true that online courses offer the flexibility to learn in a student’s own time and space, but that does not change the amount of work you have to put in. There is still the same amount of work. All that is missing is the physical classroom setting.

If you are looking to do less work, I would suggest looking somewhere else. If you are looking to complete projects on your own time, in the comfort of your own home, then I would recommend taking as many online classes as possible.