Tennis Gets Knocked Out of NE-10 in First Round

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

On Wednesday, women’s tennis took on Le Moyne College in the first round of the NE-10 Championships.

The Chargers qualified for the tournament for the first time since the 2012-13 season, after finishing the 2018 fall season with an 8-6 record. Graduate student Laura Fermosel led the way for the Chargers by capturing the only victory in the match as the team lost the match 4-1. Fermosel was able to win her no.1 singles match 6-2 in the opening round.

The Chargers struggled against the Dolphins and weren’t able to gain any advantages in the opening sets. Junior Shelby Clyne and junior Angela Mercurico dropped their no. 2 doubles match, 6-3. Sophomore Lila Rodriguez and freshman Nicole Mika suffered the same fate in no. 3 doubles, losing by the same score.

The no.1 doubles duo of Fermosel and sophomore Stephanie Gonzalez had a strong set, holding a 5-4 lead against their opponents. Unfortunately, play was stopped because Le Moyne’s doubles points had already been secured.

The final points of the day came at no. 4 singles, when Mika was able to win her opening set, 6-3. She then surrendered the point with scores of 6-3 and 6-2. Clyne and senior Caitlynn Burridge had their singles matches suspended after the match had been decided.

Three players were honored: Fermosel, Gonzalez, and Mika who all received NE-10 Conference honors. Fermosel picked up All-Conference First Team distinction at no. 1 doubles with Gonzalez as her partner, and Second Team honors at no. 1 singles. Mika was honored with an All-Rookie Team selection.

Fermosel and Gonzalez put together an 11-2 record at no.1 doubles. Fermosel had a dominant year in singles play as she was able to accumulate a 10-3 record, with an impressive win against regionally-ranked Southern New Hampshire University.

Mika was one of the team’s best singles players behind Fermosel. She compiled a 10-6 overall singles record with an 8-3 record in NE-10 play in her first season. Her most notable win of the season came against regionally ranked Southern New Hampshire as her 6-1, 6-7, 6-2 victory clinched the win for the Chargers.

Women’s tennis will return to the courts in the spring, as they will look to continue their most successful season in program history.