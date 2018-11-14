Students Join to Celebrate Diwali

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Friday, the Indian Student Council hosted their annual Diwali celebration. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights that represents the triumph of good over evil and light over dark, is one of the most significant celebrations in India. Students at the University of New Haven gathered to commemorate Diwali, and enjoy traditions they shared with their families growing up.

Several tables were set up in the Beckerman Recreation center, each with several candles surrounding a pile of red rose petals. Traditional Indian music played in the background. Later, several women danced to applause from the crowd.