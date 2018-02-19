Students Consider the Significance of Valentine’s Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Yet another Valentine’s Day, the traditionally romantic national observance, has come and gone with mixed reviews from the University of New Haven community.

The traditionally romantic observance has turned less conventional for some in today’s modern climate; sub-Valentine’s Day holidays derived from pop culture influences have been emerging. “Pal-entine’s Day” and “Gal-entine’s Day” specifically have been developed, in order to celebrate the different kinds of love for those who value the other relationships in their lives. Some find Valentine’s Day an unnecessary occasion, and some value the day as the sacred winter holiday in which love and passion are encouraged to thrive. Despite the mixed feelings regarding Valentine’s Day, both single and not-single students alike have been spreading the love this Valentine’s Day season.

As for the single students, many had different ways of spending the day, and shared similar views regarding the idealism of Valentine’s Day.

Upperclassmen Xela Stockmal said, “It seems wrong that we need a commercial reminder to be nice and treat the person we’re romantically involved once a year. Valentine’s Day should be just about every day or at least once a week with the one you’re in love with.”

Despite his reservations, Stockmal, among others within the single demographic reported they celebrated in their own way. Whether spending time with family, ordering take out, or holding a lavish “Galentine’s Day” brunch, many singles opted to not spend the day alone.

As for the not-single crowd, multiple students were interviewed to discuss their love stories, celebrations and views in light of the Valentine’s Day spirit.

Students in long-distance relationships delved into their compromises, the difficulties and the joys of being in a less conventional (but certainly worth the effort) relationship.

Dan Mayotte, a senior whose significant other is based out of New York City, explains the exciting benefits of his long-distance relationship and said, “Overall though when we do spend time together we are usually doing something.”

The couple’s lack of daily quality time together inspires them to make every moment count and offers the notion that “conventionality belongs to yesterday.”

Effective, open communication certainly comes into play regarding distance relationships, as well as a genuine care for the other person involved explained Tony Chen, a senior Wellness Peer Educator whose partner is based out of Boston.

“I have never ever thought that I could be in a healthy long-distance relationship, but James has made me proved otherwise,” said Chen.

As for those students who have their significant others more conveniently on campus, they explained their views on Valentine’s Day and the effects of seeing their partner on a more regular basis. Dalia Mejia and Antonio. DiVita, both seniors, met in Middle School and were just friends long before their love connection began five years ago.

“Originally our relationship started as a long distance one, and now being with each other much more has been worth the wait,” said DiVita.

Mejia agreed that going to the same university has allowed them “to motivate each other even more to reach our goals and manage to make time to spend together.”

Due to their schedules, the couple did not have time to celebrate Valentine’s Day on the actual date, though they celebrated their love on other days. Senior Erica Quaedvlieg and her significant other, senior Xavier Ehresmen shared similar views regarding sharing the love on more than just Valentine’s Day:

“We both agree that it is a holiday that emphasizes something that should be celebrated every day of the year and not only just one!,” said Quaedvlieg. Reflecting on the success within her own relationship. “A key part of any relationship is to be open, honest, and accepting.”

Overall, the general consensus seems to be apparent; the University of New Haven community aims to appreciate their loved ones as often as possible. A specific day to remind us of love is not necessary, but is not the worst national observance either. As this year’s Valentine’s Day season comes to a close, the Chargers remain always spreading love.