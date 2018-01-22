Spotify Playlist: New Year, New Music

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Follow @ChargerBulletin on Spotify

The following artists have recently released new music. These songs should be on heavy rotation in your music libraries for a great start to a new year:

God’s Plan – Drake

Drake returns with two song EP Scary Hour, his first release since his June release of “Signs.” This synth-influenced track gives fans exactly what they have been waiting for from Drake.

All These Years – Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello has entered the Billboard 200 at #1 with her self-titled debut album. With this mellow album, Camila smoothly blends her Cuban heritage with pop.

This City – Sam Fischer

LA-based singer Sam Fischer is finally here with his first EP Not a Hobby. This laid-back R&B track lets people know that Sam is here to stay.

Rewrite the Stars – Zendaya and Zac Efron

The Greatest Showman soundtrack is topping charts all over the world. Zendaya and Zac Efron complement each other perfectly on this song.

Aura – SG Lewis feat. J Warner

SG Lewis is a rising DJ from England who has been praised by Pharell. “Aura” is a electronic-soul track that is sure to have you dancing whenever you listen to it.

All the Stars – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“All the Stars” is the first single hailing from the highly anticipated Black Panther soundtrack, which also includes Kendrick Lamar as a producer. These Top Dawg Entertainment label mates definitely have a hit with this song and will soon be topping all the charts.

My My My! – Troye Sivan

Australia-based singer Troye Sivan is back with “My My My!” after a two-year hiatus. This track is a great return for the singer and it gives Honne vibes with its electronic-based alternative sound.

Honey – Kehlani

Kehlani is open and unapologetic about her sexuality on this song. With Kehlani’s silky voice and raw lyrics, “Honey” should be a song that never leaves your daily playlist.

There You Go – Dana Williams

Singer/Songwriter Dana Williams has a unique voice that has an effortless sound to it. This song is perfect for any occasion, as its light and airy feel is very soothing.

Plain Jane REMIX – A$AP Ferg feat. Nicki Minaj

Plain Jane is A$AP Ferg’s take on Juicy J’s “Slob on my Knob.” The original “Plain Jane” was already a banger, but bringing in Nicki Minaj for the remix adds even more power to the song. She comes in and her rhymes hit just as hard as Ferg’s.