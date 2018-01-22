Spotify Playlist: New Year, New Music
January 22, 2018
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Follow @ChargerBulletin on Spotify
The following artists have recently released new music. These songs should be on heavy rotation in your music libraries for a great start to a new year:
God’s Plan – Drake
Drake returns with two song EP Scary Hour, his first release since his June release of “Signs.” This synth-influenced track gives fans exactly what they have been waiting for from Drake.
All These Years – Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello has entered the Billboard 200 at #1 with her self-titled debut album. With this mellow album, Camila smoothly blends her Cuban heritage with pop.
This City – Sam Fischer
LA-based singer Sam Fischer is finally here with his first EP Not a Hobby. This laid-back R&B track lets people know that Sam is here to stay.
Rewrite the Stars – Zendaya and Zac Efron
The Greatest Showman soundtrack is topping charts all over the world. Zendaya and Zac Efron complement each other perfectly on this song.
Aura – SG Lewis feat. J Warner
SG Lewis is a rising DJ from England who has been praised by Pharell. “Aura” is a electronic-soul track that is sure to have you dancing whenever you listen to it.
All the Stars – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“All the Stars” is the first single hailing from the highly anticipated Black Panther soundtrack, which also includes Kendrick Lamar as a producer. These Top Dawg Entertainment label mates definitely have a hit with this song and will soon be topping all the charts.
My My My! – Troye Sivan
Australia-based singer Troye Sivan is back with “My My My!” after a two-year hiatus. This track is a great return for the singer and it gives Honne vibes with its electronic-based alternative sound.
Honey – Kehlani
Kehlani is open and unapologetic about her sexuality on this song. With Kehlani’s silky voice and raw lyrics, “Honey” should be a song that never leaves your daily playlist.
There You Go – Dana Williams
Singer/Songwriter Dana Williams has a unique voice that has an effortless sound to it. This song is perfect for any occasion, as its light and airy feel is very soothing.
Plain Jane REMIX – A$AP Ferg feat. Nicki Minaj
Plain Jane is A$AP Ferg’s take on Juicy J’s “Slob on my Knob.” The original “Plain Jane” was already a banger, but bringing in Nicki Minaj for the remix adds even more power to the song. She comes in and her rhymes hit just as hard as Ferg’s.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.