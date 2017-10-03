Spotify Playlist: Country to UNH

Follow @ChargerBulletin on Spotify

Country fans of the University of New Haven, the wait is over: it is about time this playlist highlighted some of the great country music that is out there today.

Somebody To Thank — Logan Mize

This is as country as it gets. Straight off of his new album Come Back Road, Mize thanks his parents, God, friends and family for the best things in life. He sings, “No matter who you are, everybody’s got someone to thank.”

Real Thing — Zac Brown Band

There ain’t nothing like the real thing. “Real Thing” explores the value in pure whiskey, women and music. This is just one hit off of Zac Brown Band’s latest album, Welcome Home released back in May.

Better Place — Kane Brown

Brown has exploded over the past two years, coming out with hits like “What If’s” and “Used to Love You Sober.” Brown pours his heart out in this song singing, “You’re the only girl I wanna love, till I’m pushing up daisies, I wanna stare into your green eyes, baby.”

Pirate Flag — Kenny Chesney

This song is an all-time classic. Toss this on, sit back and drift away from reality.

Hard To Love (Acoustic) — Lee Brice

It’s nice to hear a true vocalist without all of the bells and whistles. In this acoustic version of the 2012 hit, the listener can truly appreciate the pure talent that Brice possesses.

Thomas Rhett — Unforgettable

It is so hard to pick just one song off of Rhett’s new album, Life Changes. I implore you to listen to each song on there, especially this track.

In the Blood — John Mayer

I know what you’re thinking. “John Mayer? Country?” Yes, he did record a country song, and really a whole album. Though he was raised in Fairfield, CT, he went South after disenrolling from Berkley with Zac Brown Band’s Clay Cook and has loved country ever since.

Written in the Sand — Old Dominion

Old Dominion is a very underrated band in today’s country scene. I would put them in top 3 country musicians right now. This song is right off of Happy Endings, which was just released last month.

Sleeping on the Blacktop — Colter Wall

This song is for that one person that will say”This list isn’t country, it’s all pop country.” Let Colter Wall pump the country through your blood in his western song that was featured in the Oscar nominated movie Hell or High Water.

A Little More Love — Jarrod Niemann, Lee Brice

There is no better song to leave you with then this one. This tune reminds us that we aren’t on this earth to study, work, sleep and die. Remember, “Make a little more love, make a little less money… And be happy for the rest of your life.”