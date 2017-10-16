The Student News Source of the University of New Haven

Spotify Playlist: Alternative Mix

Zenobia Johnson, Contributing Writer
October 16, 2017

Here’s an alternative playlist featuring some elements of rock, pop, and indie to get you through the week.

 

Sit Next To Me — Foster The People
The band’s “Pumped Up Kicks” is nothing compared to this synth-infused jam about the longing of a past lover.

bellyache — Billie Eilish
Eilish has been buzzing in the scene for a while, her flowy and almost hypnotic voice seeping into headphones and making a home in the listener’s soul.

CIA — New Politics
The rock-infused song gives a well-deserved pick-me-up during the stressful times we live in.

Weekend Woman — Weezer
The notorious band returns with an exciting tune about longing.

Glitter & Gold — Barns Courtney
The song gives listeners an almost larger than life feeling, lyrics telling a story of power and overcoming obstacles.

Little of Your Love — HAIM
The trio gives us a bop-y jam about giving back what they receive, with claps and piano tying it all together.

One Foot — WALK THE MOON
From the band’s prior hit, this song shifts with a far less ‘80s synth to a new age EDM-infused melody.

Young Boy snny
With subtle hints of R&B, the song brings together two genres effortlessly with it’s lyrical content and uptempo backbeat.

Perfect People — courtship.
The underlying pop tones make this song an easy listen and keeps you dancing by the end of the week.

Vacation Town — The Front Bottoms
The band gives us an almost-ballad about a time when love existed, including cheerful trumpets to expertly disguise the mood of the song.

