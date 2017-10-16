Spotify Playlist: Alternative Mix
October 16, 2017
Follow @ChargerBulletin on Spotify
Here’s an alternative playlist featuring some elements of rock, pop, and indie to get you through the week.
Sit Next To Me — Foster The People
The band’s “Pumped Up Kicks” is nothing compared to this synth-infused jam about the longing of a past lover.
bellyache — Billie Eilish
Eilish has been buzzing in the scene for a while, her flowy and almost hypnotic voice seeping into headphones and making a home in the listener’s soul.
CIA — New Politics
The rock-infused song gives a well-deserved pick-me-up during the stressful times we live in.
Weekend Woman — Weezer
The notorious band returns with an exciting tune about longing.
Glitter & Gold — Barns Courtney
The song gives listeners an almost larger than life feeling, lyrics telling a story of power and overcoming obstacles.
Little of Your Love — HAIM
The trio gives us a bop-y jam about giving back what they receive, with claps and piano tying it all together.
One Foot — WALK THE MOON
From the band’s prior hit, this song shifts with a far less ‘80s synth to a new age EDM-infused melody.
Young Boy — snny
With subtle hints of R&B, the song brings together two genres effortlessly with it’s lyrical content and uptempo backbeat.
Perfect People — courtship.
The underlying pop tones make this song an easy listen and keeps you dancing by the end of the week.
Vacation Town — The Front Bottoms
The band gives us an almost-ballad about a time when love existed, including cheerful trumpets to expertly disguise the mood of the song.
