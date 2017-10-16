Spotify Playlist: Alternative Mix

Follow @ChargerBulletin on Spotify

Here’s an alternative playlist featuring some elements of rock, pop, and indie to get you through the week.

Sit Next To Me — Foster The People

The band’s “Pumped Up Kicks” is nothing compared to this synth-infused jam about the longing of a past lover.

bellyache — Billie Eilish

Eilish has been buzzing in the scene for a while, her flowy and almost hypnotic voice seeping into headphones and making a home in the listener’s soul.

CIA — New Politics

The rock-infused song gives a well-deserved pick-me-up during the stressful times we live in.

Weekend Woman — Weezer

The notorious band returns with an exciting tune about longing.

Glitter & Gold — Barns Courtney

The song gives listeners an almost larger than life feeling, lyrics telling a story of power and overcoming obstacles.

Little of Your Love — HAIM

The trio gives us a bop-y jam about giving back what they receive, with claps and piano tying it all together.

One Foot — WALK THE MOON

From the band’s prior hit, this song shifts with a far less ‘80s synth to a new age EDM-infused melody.

Young Boy — snny

With subtle hints of R&B, the song brings together two genres effortlessly with it’s lyrical content and uptempo backbeat.

Perfect People — courtship.

The underlying pop tones make this song an easy listen and keeps you dancing by the end of the week.

Vacation Town — The Front Bottoms

The band gives us an almost-ballad about a time when love existed, including cheerful trumpets to expertly disguise the mood of the song.