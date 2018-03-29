MENU

Softball Drops Tough Game to Pace

Kenny Sorrentino, Business Manager
March 29, 2018

The New Haven Chargers softball team dropped their game this past Tuesday, March 27 v. the Pace Setters in a tough 4-5 loss. New Haven falls to 10-10 on the season so far (3-2 NE-10).

Pitcher Megan Butts (6-4) took the loss after tossing the complete 7 innings, giving up 10 hits, with 4 earned runs. The offensive unit totaled 9 hits. Leading the Chargers was junior shortstop Maddy Derosia, with one hit, a two-run blast beyond the left-field wall. With the hit, sophomore Cat Vaughan was on base, accounting for the other run.

Derosia went on to say after the game, “The loss against Pace was definitely a tough one to swallow. Pace is a solid team, and the game definitely felt like a battle. The loss has motivated us as a team, and we understand what it is that we need to work on for us to beat them the next time around [Monday, April 2]. While the loss was a heartbreaker, it just makes us that more determined to not let it happen again.”

In the first inning, senior first base Kristine Liptack doubled to right-centerfield, allowing the baserunner, junior centerfield Sierra Whitlock to score. Also adding to New Haven’s scoring push was senior second baseman Tori Schiebe, who sacrifice flied out to centerfield, allowing Sophomore swiss army knife player Cassidy Kirby to score.

With Pace scoring in the seventh, the Chargers had the opportunity to walk off with the win. With one out, Senior catcher Marissa Colby knocked a single into the infield, getting her on base. Pinch-running for her was sophomore Samantha Errera, who would advance to second on a Liptack ground-out. The next batter flied out, ending the game.

The Chargers return to the New Haven Softball Field April 4, at 3:00 p.m., taking on the Elm City rival Owls of Southern Connecticut State in a doubleheader.

