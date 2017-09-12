Sixteen Years Later

It has been 16 years since America was shook by the devastating attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. This is what led to the invasion of Afghanistan on Oct. 7, 2001, kicking off Operation Enduring Freedom.

15 years, 11 months, four presidential terms and over 4,000 U.S. lives have passed and we continue to occupy Afghanistan, becoming the longest war in United States history.

In President Donald Trump’s new Afghanistan war strategy there is an increase in pressure being put on Pakistan and a different strategy with that of his predecessor.

Trump said, “We are not nation-building again…We are killing terrorists.”

This could be a good thing or a bad thing depending on how you look at it. On one hand, more U.S. troops will be deployed overseas which means more American lives at stake. But on the other hand, we could end this war once and for all by utilizing all the soldiers that we have for the proper training of Afghan forces, enhanced security and pure power to disintegrate every terrorist possible.

As Trump said, “From now on, victory will have a clear definition: attacking our enemies, obliterating ISIS, crushing al-Qaeda, preventing the Taliban from taking over the country and stopping mass terror attacks against Americans before they emerge.”

This is better than the alternative of just pulling out of the country entirely, which could never happen. Terrorist groups would grow and once again occupy the majority of Afghanistan. From there, Afghanistan would become a hub of terrorist activity in which horrible attacks like Sept. 11 could be planned from.

It is important to remember all of those who have died for this country, not only the 2,977 of those involved in 9/11 but also the countless men and women who have died protecting our nation’s freedom. We will not let the last 15 years, 11 months, four presidential terms and the thousands of U.S. lives go to waste.

As Trump said, “Our troops will fight to win, and we will fight to win.”