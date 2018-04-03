SCOPE Roasts USGA President

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

S.C.O.P.E. roasted USGA President Nicolette Angelli on Monday, March 26 as a part of S.C.O.P.E.’s comedy week. The roast was hosted by USGA executive assistant, Parker Johnson, and senior vice president, Olivia Wong.

Wong began the roast by detailing Angelli’s early college career, recounting details she knows about Angelli from rooming with her since freshman year. Wong described Angelli as a homebody, saying that “97 percent of the time,” you could find Angelli in bed “binging every Netflix show you could ever see.”

“A lot of people don’t know this about Nicolette, but she is a huge supporter of sports on campus,” said Wong, while sharing a wink with the crowd.

Soon after, Johnson shared a story with the audience about Angelli confusing the meaning of the chili pepper symbol on “Rate My Professor.” According to Johnson, Angelli approached one of her professors and told them that they had received a chili pepper symbol on their “Rate My Professor” profile. She believed the symbol to mean that a certain professor was “cool,” as she put it, instead of a remark on the professor’s attractiveness.

“She said ‘I think you’re chili pepper’,” Johnson said, quoting the conversation between Angelli and her professor at the time. “She also didn’t believe that that wasn’t what it meant and had to Facetime three people make sure she was actually wrong.”

Wong then went on to describe Angelli’s problems with communication, saying that “she can’t spell, or write, or read, or frankly just speak well.” Wong then shared several pictures of Nicolette’s spelling mistakes in a PowerPoint presentation on stage.

“A fun fact is that Nicolette has an ability to mispronounce any word ever to exist unless she’s heard it before,” said Wong. “If she sees a brand new word, she’ll have absolutely no idea.”

The roast continued with Johnson and Wong sharing anecdotes about Angelli misspelling words, her inability to work a copy machine, and her pension for confusing numbers, which included a slideshow of various pictures of Angelli.

Afterwards, Angelli reflected on her roast as “fun.”

“It was light humor, made people realize I am just human just like everyone else,” said Angelli. “I do make mistakes. I hold myself to a high standard, so sometimes it’s fun to see all the humiliating things I’ve done and have everyone get a good laugh out of it.”