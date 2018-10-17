Return of Weezy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Lil Wayne has given his fans numerous hits since his last album, exclusively released on Tidal, Free Weezy Album.

Since that album was released in 2015, Wayne battled with Birdman, co-founder of the label Cash Money Records, along with his own label, Young Money Entertainment.

This battle has been ongoing since 2014, when Wayne said on Twitter:

“To all my fans, I want u to know that my album won’t and hasn’t been released bekuz Baby & Cash Money Rec. refuse to release it.”

In 2015, Lil Wayne sued Cash Money for $51 million, claiming they violated the terms of his contract by withholding his album, and royalties earned from various Young Money deals. The suit wasn’t settled until June of this year, paving the way for Tha Carter V’s release.

For the first week, Nielsen Music group recorded Tha Carter V as Wayne’s fourth-best chart-topping album. Wayne hit this mark before when he dropped Tha Carter IV which spent two weeks as No. 1. Wayne is making milestones again, as he reached the third biggest selling album of the year, and second in streams next to fellow Young Money member Drake’s album Scorpion.

Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V was worth the wait. Songs such as Uproar, produced by Swizz Beatz, gives off a New York vibe. Even his song with the late XXXTentacion, gives off a dark theme, fitting to the late rapper’s unfortunate death. Another fan favorite is Mona Lisa, which features Kendrick Lamar, rapping in an android voice.

Lil Wayne’s success proves that even if this album is the final call for him, he still can reach us, even if it’s just for a moment.