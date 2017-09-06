The Student News Source of the University of New Haven

President’s Corner with USGA President Nicolette

Nicolette Angelli, USGA President
September 6, 2017

Hello Humans!

Welcome back to another year here at the University of New Haven and welcome home class of 2021! I hope you all had a great first week of classes. I can not wait to see what the 2017-18 academic year has in store for us, Chargers! I hope to see you all get involved and make the most out of what the University has to offer. The first few weeks are a great time to check out a new club or attend some awesome events! For those of you who are already involved, please do not forget about RSO Points and Budget Training as well as the Retreat on September 16th, this agenda will be sent out in the next few days! USGA meets weekly, Friday at 2 p.m. in the Alumni Lounge. If you have have any questions, suggestions, or concerns please do not hesitate to reach out to myself at usgapresident@newhaven.edu. Finally, in response to the natural disaster in Houston, I would like to encourage you all to keep an eye out for emails in the next week on how we, as students, can help provide to the victims left with nothing due to Harvey.

