Playlist of the Week: Summer Nostalgia

Nicole Manall, Staff Writer
September 12, 2018

Summer is officially behind us and school is in full swing. Why not listen to some songs that make you reminisce about the past three months?

In My Feelings – Drake

Thanks to Shiggy, a popular social media personality who posted a video of himself dancing to the song, the “In My Feelings” Challenge kicked off. It’s hard to stand still when this song plays.

I Like It – Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny, J Balvin)

Off of her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B topped the charts of the summer with this speaker-blasting hit that will still be playing well into the cold months of winter.

Better Now – Post Malone 

Even though this is a song based around a messy breakup, the catchy beat makes this one of the best songs of summer.

One Kiss – Calvin Harris (feat. Dua Lipa) 

Calvin Harris seems to have a hit every summer, and he does it again with “One Kiss.” By adding Dua Lipa, most famously known for “New Rules,” there was no doubt that this song would be considered a hit.

Lucid Dreams – Juice WRLD 

Another song about heartbreak that hit the charts this summer, this unusual summer hit reached No. 3 on the Billboard Top 100.

Nice For What – Drake 

It’s no surprise that Drake had more than one hit this summer. Nice For What, which was the single off of his fifth studio album, “Scorpion,” is engineered to get you up and dancing.

Girls Like You – Maroon 5 (feat. Cardi B) 

Adam Levine continues to shine vocally in this remix of Maroon 5’s song off of their album “Red Pill Blues.” Maroon 5 had the right idea by adding one of the hottest rappers in the industry, Cardi B.

Jackie Chan – Tiësto, Dzeko (feat. Post Malone, Preme)

Jackie Chan is your typical summer song that has sweet tropical vibes of every summer record.

No tears left to cry – Ariana Grande 

“No Tears Left to Cry” is Grande’s first single since the tragic Manchester attack, and is about said attack. Don’t let the beat fool you, Grande’s message can be heard loud and clear through her lyrics.

Solo – Clean Bandit (feat. Demi Lovato) 

This summer is the summer of heartbreak and loneliness as heard in “Solo.” Even though the beat is one that could get anyone up and dance, Lovato expresses that she is heartbroken after a bad breakup.

