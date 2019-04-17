Playlist of the Week: Spring Weekend
April 17, 2019
21 Savage was just announced as the headliner for Spring Weekend, and to get more familiar with his music before May 3rd check out this playlist!
Bank Account – 21 Savage
One of his biggest hits to date, 21 raps about taking on the reins of his ever-growing empire.
Ocean Drive – 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Savage takes listeners through his rags to riches story.
a lot – 21 Savage feat. J. Cole
Again, 21 takes listeners into his past and how he dealt with struggles, the good as well as the bad.
FaceTime – 21 Savage
Once rejected by his label, Savage added this auto-tuned ballad to his 2017 album, “Issa Album.”
all my friends – 21 Savage feat. Post Malone
Malone and Savage let listeners know the heartbreak they went through after loosing friends
Ghostface Killers – 21 Savage, Offset, Metro Boomin feat. Travis Scott
With the amazing combination of talented artists, this song has a great amount of playback back value.
X – 21 Savage & Metro Boomin feat. Future
The only feature on the 2016 album “Savage Mode,” the two Atlanta rappers showcase their amazing chemistry together.
Don’t Come Out the House – Metro Boomin feat. 21 Savage
Savage’s whispers make listeners feel like he’s coming through their headphones.
10 Freaky Girls – Metro Boomin feat. 21 Savage
Again, Savage showcases that his features are just as great as his own full-length songs.
Savage Mode – 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Savage explains that through his difficult past filled with poverty and gang violence, he bettered himself.
