Playlist of the Week: Spring Weekend

Share on Google Plus

Share on Google Plus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

21 Savage was just announced as the headliner for Spring Weekend, and to get more familiar with his music before May 3rd check out this playlist!

Bank Account – 21 Savage

One of his biggest hits to date, 21 raps about taking on the reins of his ever-growing empire.

Ocean Drive – 21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Savage takes listeners through his rags to riches story.

a lot – 21 Savage feat. J. Cole

Again, 21 takes listeners into his past and how he dealt with struggles, the good as well as the bad.

FaceTime – 21 Savage

Once rejected by his label, Savage added this auto-tuned ballad to his 2017 album, “Issa Album.”

all my friends – 21 Savage feat. Post Malone

Malone and Savage let listeners know the heartbreak they went through after loosing friends

Ghostface Killers – 21 Savage, Offset, Metro Boomin feat. Travis Scott

With the amazing combination of talented artists, this song has a great amount of playback back value.

X – 21 Savage & Metro Boomin feat. Future

The only feature on the 2016 album “Savage Mode,” the two Atlanta rappers showcase their amazing chemistry together.

Don’t Come Out the House – Metro Boomin feat. 21 Savage

Savage’s whispers make listeners feel like he’s coming through their headphones.

10 Freaky Girls – Metro Boomin feat. 21 Savage

Again, Savage showcases that his features are just as great as his own full-length songs.

Savage Mode – 21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Savage explains that through his difficult past filled with poverty and gang violence, he bettered himself.