Playlist of the Week: Songs Turning Ten

It’s the new year! Time to take a look back at all of the songs we jammed out to in middle school and think, “Wow, I’m really that old.”

I Gotta Feeling – The Black Eyed Peas – This song soon became one of the biggest of 2009 and is still played today.

Fireflies – Owl City – “Fireflies” was one of the songs that stood out from others, thanks to its unique arrangement.

The Climb – Miley Cyrus – This song is still heard today on teary-eyed graduation videos.

One Time – Justin Bieber – This is the song that started the infamous “Bieber Fever”.

Knock You Down – Keri Hilson feat. Kanye West & Ne-Yo – Who knew that Ne-Yo, Hilson, and West would be the collaboration we all needed.

Tik Tok – Kesha –The party girl with a former dollar sign in her name burst into our lives with this instant hit.

Bad Romance – Lady Gaga – A two time grammy award winner “Bad Romance” can be played for decades to come.

Day ‘N’ Nite – Kid Cudi – Cudi’s first single, which gained him a lot of commercial success.

Evacuate the Dancefloor – Cascada – “Evacuate the Dancefloor” was the anthem at al the middle school dances. If it’s ever played on the radio today, the nostalgia really hits home.

My Life Would Suck Without You – Kelly Clarkson – This song was quite a departure from Clarkson’s style that had teenagers belting out in the safety of their rooms.