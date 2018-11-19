Playlist of the Week: Songs to Be Thankful For

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Thankful – Kelly Clarkson – From her debut album after her American Idol win, Clarkson shows that she has much to be thankful for.

Thank God For Girls – Weezer – In this classic and fun Weezer song, the band lets audiences know exactly why they are thankful for women.

Thnks fr th Mmrs – Fall Out Boy – Fall Out Boy’s 2007 classic is the opposite of a thank you, but instead is about sweet revenge during a messy breakup.

Thank You For The Music – ABBA – Super group ABBA expresses how sad and lonely the world would be without music, which is why they are thankful for it.

I Thank U – Future – Future takes a different approach to show his appreciation for the mother of his youngest child.

thank u, next – Ariana Grande – With over 100 million streams on Spotify, Grande expresses that she is thankful for her exes and the lessons they have taught her.

Thank You – Logic feat. Lucy Rose & The RattPack – Logic takes the time to say Thank You to his fans from all over the world.

Thank Me Now – Drake – Off of his debut album, Drake lets listeners know when they should thank him.

I Constantly Thank God for Esteban – Panic At the Disco! – Panic At the Disco! came up with this unique song title after seeing a commercial where a woman playing guitar said, “I constantly thank God for Esteban!”

The Thanksgiving Song – Adam Sandler – Considered the official song of Thanksgiving, Sandler takes listeners through the experience of sitting through a family-filled Thanksgiving dinner from start to finish.