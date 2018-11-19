MENU

Playlist of the Week: Songs to Be Thankful For

Courtesy of Creative Commons

Courtesy of Creative Commons

Nicole Manall, Staff Writer
November 19, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Thankful – Kelly Clarkson – From her debut album after her American Idol win, Clarkson shows that she has much to be thankful for.  

Thank God For Girls – Weezer – In this classic and fun Weezer song, the band lets audiences know exactly why they are thankful for women.

Thnks fr th Mmrs – Fall Out Boy – Fall Out Boy’s 2007 classic is the opposite of a thank you, but instead is about sweet revenge during a messy breakup.  

Thank You For The Music – ABBA – Super group ABBA expresses how sad and lonely the world would be without music, which is why they are thankful for it.

I Thank U – Future  – Future takes a different approach to show his appreciation for the mother of his youngest child.

thank u, next – Ariana Grande – With over 100 million streams on Spotify, Grande expresses that she is thankful for her exes and the lessons they have taught her.

Thank You – Logic feat. Lucy Rose & The RattPack  – Logic takes the time to say Thank You to his fans from all over the world.

Thank Me Now – Drake  – Off of his debut album, Drake lets listeners know when they should thank him.

I Constantly Thank God for Esteban – Panic At the Disco!  – Panic At the Disco! came up with this unique song title after seeing a commercial where a woman playing guitar said, “I constantly thank God for Esteban!”

The Thanksgiving Song – Adam Sandler  – Considered the official song of Thanksgiving, Sandler takes listeners through the experience of sitting through a family-filled Thanksgiving dinner from start to finish.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Playlist of the Week: Songs to Be Thankful For

    Entertainment

    Remembering Stan Lee

  • Playlist of the Week: Songs to Be Thankful For

    Entertainment

    Lourde Sees Ghosts of Sets Past

  • Playlist of the Week: Songs to Be Thankful For

    Entertainment

    “Come Over When Your Sober Pt. 2,” is a chilling prophecy.

  • Playlist of the Week: Songs to Be Thankful For

    Entertainment

    Playlist of the Week: Music From the Movies

  • Playlist of the Week: Songs to Be Thankful For

    Entertainment

    Grande’s Single Thanks Ex-Boyfriends

  • Playlist of the Week: Songs to Be Thankful For

    Entertainment

    Return of Adam Sandler : Comedy Never Dies

  • Playlist of the Week: Songs to Be Thankful For

    Entertainment

    YEEZYs Disappoint on the Market

  • Playlist of the Week: Songs to Be Thankful For

    Entertainment

    English Class Uses Video Games to Teach Literature

  • Playlist of the Week: Songs to Be Thankful For

    Entertainment

    Political Podcast makes TV Debut

  • Playlist of the Week: Songs to Be Thankful For

    Entertainment

    “Nuthin’ 2 Prove” But…

Navigate Right

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
Playlist of the Week: Songs to Be Thankful For